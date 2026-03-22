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Most international moves begin with curiosity.

You start noticing places that feel appealing.

Portugal.

Spain.

Mexico.

Thailand.

You watch videos.

Read articles.

Scroll through photos of apartments with balconies and ocean views.

This stage is enjoyable.

And it can last a very long time.

Why Research Feels Like Progress

Research creates the feeling that something is happening.

You are gathering information.

Comparing destinations.

Learning about visas and living costs.

It feels responsible.

But there is an important difference between learning about relocation and preparing for relocation.

One is exploration.

The other is commitment.

The Moment the Shift Happens

Every woman who successfully moves reaches a quiet turning point.

She stops asking:

Where could I live?

And begins asking:

Where am I going?

Once a country is chosen, the next steps become clearer.

Legal pathways.

Financial planning.

Housing options.

Income structure.

Decisions create momentum.

When Research Becomes Delayed

Research is helpful.

But research without decisions has a hidden cost.

Time.

Months can pass while gathering more information.

Eventually, the conversation sounds familiar.

“I still want to move… I just haven’t decided where yet.”

The First Real Step

You do not need perfect certainty to begin.

You need direction.

One primary country.

One legal pathway to explore.

One financial picture to start mapping.

That is when relocation stops being an idea and becomes a process.

If 2027 Is Still Your Plan

If you intend to move abroad before 2027, this is the stage where research becomes structured.

Over the next few weeks, we will continue exploring what that structure looks like.

And soon I’ll open the Move Before 2027™ private list for women who want guidance as they begin the process.

What Comes Next

In the next post, I’ll introduce the four decisions that shape every successful relocation.

They are simple.

But without them, most moves stall before they begin.

If you’ve quietly decided that living abroad is part of your next chapter, you can join the Move Before 2027™ private list here.

I’ll share details about the upcoming cohort there first, along with a few resources to help you begin structuring your relocation.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week!🌹