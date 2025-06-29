Listen to the Deep Dive:

The calm after the leap

This is my pivot year.

Two weeks ago, I walked away from my teaching job, and I haven’t felt this calm in years.

Not even during those summer breaks we teachers live for.

This peace? It’s different. It’s deeper. It’s the kind that doesn’t disappear after two weeks of vacation.

The whisper that wouldn’t quit

It didn’t happen overnight.

For months, maybe years, I felt it.

That ache in my chest.

That voice in the back of my mind is saying, “There’s more.”

I tried to push it away. I told myself I was lucky. I had security, a great salary, excellent benefits, and a solid role.

On paper, it was the peak of my career.

But I was wilting.

I dreaded Monday mornings.

Actually... Sunday afternoons were worse. That tight-chest, breath-shallow, “is this all there is?” kind of dread.

Eventually, it hit me:

Time was moving. I wasn’t.

I started planning my escape

First came the internal prep, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Then, the practical stuff: savings, downsizing, and dreaming.

I realized I didn’t want more stuff. I wanted less noise.

A minimalist life? Hell yes, if it meant I could feel alive again.

I was ready to burn the old blueprint and build a new one.

But first, I needed to make sure my body could handle the next chapter.

A wake-up call in the form of a friend

One of my colleagues went for a full check-up and found out she had breast cancer.

She caught it early. She’ll be okay.

But it jolted me.

Before I stepped into this new season, I knew I needed a full-body check too.

So I booked a head-to-toe health screening in Thailand, the same place I had my fibroids detected (and removed) six years ago.

If you’ve never done one, it’s amazing. Half a day. Full panel. You walk away with your results.

Efficient. Compassionate. Clear.

What my body had been trying to tell me

The results were mostly good, and for that I’m deeply grateful.

But…

My liver wasn’t happy.

Six years ago, it was flagged as fatty.

Now? Worse.

I asked the doctor how serious it was.

He looked me dead in the eye and said:

“If you want 20 more Christmases… stop eating crap.”

That hit.

Rewards that were actually punishments

You see, when I was working, I kept rewarding myself just for surviving.

Rough day? Wine.

Stressful week? Ice cream.

Emotionally drained and burnt out? KFC.

Those little rituals became my coping tools… until they became my health crisis.

When you're out of alignment with your life, your body keeps the score.

Discipline? Gone.

Clarity? Foggy.

Joy? Distant memory.

I had no idea how much the job was costing me until I stopped doing it.

Listen before the whisper becomes a scream

The biggest mistake we make?

Waiting for a crisis before we change.

If you feel that ache — if there’s a voice saying “there’s more” — you’ve already got your sign.

Don’t wait.

Your body knows long before your brain catches up.

So get quiet.

Get still.

And listen.

Again.

And again.

Until you can no longer ignore it.

