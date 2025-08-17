Listen to the Deep Dive:

I first heard the phrase “master your mind” in a book on Buddhism years ago.

At the time, I thought it sounded too big. Too spiritual. Too far from my busy, everyday life.

But now that I’m redesigning my life after 50, I’ve realized this:

Your mindset is the most important tool you’ll ever need when you step out of your comfort zone.

You can’t build a new life if your thoughts keep pulling you back into the old one.

Here are a few simple tools that helped me stop living on autopilot and start mastering my mind.

1. Get clear on what matters

When your mind is full of noise, it’s easy to chase goals that don’t fit.

I used to think being busy made me valuable. Saying yes made me good.

But that thinking kept me stuck.

When I got clear on my real values, everything shifted.

Mine? Freedom. Curiosity. Peace.

That clarity became an anchor for my mind.

Try this:

Write down 5 things that give you energy

Write down 5 things that drain you

Circle the values hidden in those lists

2. Train your brain to notice the good

The mind loves to focus on problems. Mine sure did.

So I practiced something small: writing down 3 good things every night.

Some days it was “my coffee stayed hot” or “I laughed at something silly.”

Tiny things. But over time, my brain learned a new habit - to see the good, not just the bad.

Try this:

Write 3 small good things before bed

Keep it simple

Re-read them when your day feels heavy

3. Use your strengths to guide your thoughts

I thought my strengths would be something big. Like leadership. Or vision.

But when I took the VIA test, mine were: Love of learning. Curiosity. Perseverance. Hope. Honesty.

At first, I shrugged. Then I realized… this is exactly how I keep my mind strong.

I ask questions (curiosity). I keep going (perseverance). I believe tomorrow can be better (hope).

Once I started using those strengths on purpose, my mindset changed completely.

Try this:

Take the free VIA strengths test (viacharacter.org)

Pick one strength and use it today

Notice how it shapes your thinking

4. Learn the power of saying “no”

The mind gets cluttered when your calendar is cluttered.

I used to say yes to everything, even things I dreaded. No wonder I was drained.

Now I see that saying “no” is not selfish. It’s how I protect my mental space.

Try this:

Practice saying: “Let me get back to you”

Block time just for you (non-negotiable)

Cut back on one draining thing this week

5. Don’t carry it all alone

I thought mastering my mind meant doing everything by myself.

I was wrong.

Sharing what I was working on with friends gave me accountability. It also reminded me: I don’t have to do this alone.

That support kept my mindset strong.

Try this:

Tell a friend what you’re working on

Ask them to check in on you

Celebrate every small win together

What really changed

I didn’t run away to Bali. I didn’t meditate in a cave.

I just started small.

One value.

One list of good things.

One honest “no.”

Mastering your mind isn’t about perfection. It’s about steady practice.

And once you start, you’ll see — everything else becomes possible.

When you redesign your life, the first step isn’t action. It’s mastering your mind.

If you’re ready to stop walking this path alone:

📅 Book a 20-minute REIMAGINE™ Clarity Session with me. Let’s build your next chapter together.

🌹 My Favorite Tools to Help You Begin Again:

Your next chapter isn’t just possible, it’s already waiting.

And you don’t have to figure it out alone.🌹

Have a great week!