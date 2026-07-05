What a Stranger on a Ferry Taught Me About Freedom

If you are over 50 and redesigning your life, you already know this much: you have to reimagine your ideas and beliefs. You will meet people who challenge those beliefs and crack your mind open to new ways of being. That is the work. It is also, if you let it be, the reward.

Being nomadic and having a variety of income sources is part of how I have redesigned mine. I am a coach, educator, and writer, and at this stage I get to build a life that fits me, not one I inherited or settled into. I am guessing that if you are reading this, some version of that same freedom is what you are reaching for too.

Getting on the ferry

Why I Keep Coming Back to Senegal

Right now, I am in Senegal for a few months. Senegal, a West African country colonized by the French, has always been a special place for me. This is where I started writing eighteen years ago, inspired by the people I met along the way. There was the guy from Ghana who made me a Christmas card. The waiter who walked me to the disco every night to make sure I was protected. In that disco, I met Marius and Marie-Thérèse, who have become my rock here. Marie-Thérèse used to work in Paris and has since started her own security company. Marius has recently recovered from prostate cancer. Over the years, he and I have had many adventures together, including road trips in cars that kept breaking down. So many stories. Solid friendships with all the ups and downs of being alive.

This trip is generating a few more, and I want to bring you into one of them, because I think it holds something for you too.

A New Friend on the Ferry

On the overnight ferry from Dakar, the capital, down to Ziguinchor, the town I always stay in, I shared a cabin with three other women. I clicked with one of them, and we exchanged numbers. She lives in Ziguinchor with her husband and three beautiful kids.

We got together for drinks at my hotel by the river. When women get together, we talk. We really talk. We are emotional beings, and we go deep. (Or maybe that’s just me. You tell me.)

The Conversation That Stretched Me

Her name is Issa, and she shared her story. Listening to her, I realized I had to set aside my own cultural judgments and listen with an open heart. That is one of the real gifts of this stage of life, and I think you know it too: the ability to let someone else’s truth be their truth, without needing to fit it into your own.

Issa is Senegalese of Guinean origin, and her husband is her first cousin. She had to choose one of her cousins. When I heard that, I made sure I clarified exactly what she meant by “first cousin.” We landed on the same definition: the son of her mother’s sister. She showed me a photo of her family, and it was a beautiful one. This seemed to be the norm in her family. Her mother is also married to her first cousin.

I found all of this fascinating because I had always believed people should not marry close relatives. So I looked it up, the way I imagine you would too. The phenomenon is called consanguinity, a biological and legal term for unions between people who share a blood relationship, such as first or second cousins. Issa had some news that surprised me in the other direction: her husband’s brother had married outside the family, a woman from Haiti. I was excited to hear that, and I told her I hoped to meet her sister-in-law one day soon. This is one of the best parts of the life I have chosen, and maybe one of the best parts of the life you are choosing too: the people you would never have met if you had stayed exactly where you started.

What She Wants for Her Daughter

The conversation moved from culture to her daughter. Issa’s family had pressured her to have her daughter circumcised. One of the reasons she gave birth in the USA was to ease that pressure. Issa herself had been circumcised, and I had to remind myself of what that looked like, as I have no thought about FGM in years. I learned there are different types of female genital mutilation (FGM). A clitoridectomy, also known as a clitorectomy, is the partial or total surgical removal of the clitoris, and in modern times, it is the most common form of FGM. I also learned that Guinea has the second-highest rate of FGM in the world, with 95 to 97 percent of women aged fifteen to forty-nine having undergone the procedure.

It reminded me of a novel I read years ago, Possessing the Secret of Joy by Alice Walker. The book follows Tashi, an African woman living in the United States who carries the deep psychological trauma of the ritual clitoridectomy she endured as a girl. It explores internalized oppression, generational trauma, and healing. If you have never read it and you think about women’s freedom the way I do, it is worth your time.

Issa and I talked about what would have happened if she had refused the procedure. The consequences would have been severe. She would have been shunned by her family and left completely alone, and her mother would have paid a price for it too. It is no surprise that Issa is now fiercely protective of her own children, especially her daughter.

Hotel by the Casamance River

What This Means for You

Here is what I want you to sit with. Issa never had the choice I have had. She never had the choice you have had, either, even if it does not always feel that way.

I get to decide where I live, who I spend my time with, what I write about, and what kind of life I build in the years ahead. No one tells me what I can and cannot do, except for me and the inner voice that is always trying to protect me. That is a privilege, and hearing Issa’s story reminded me not to waste it.

You have that same privilege, more of it than you might feel most days. You get to decide what your relationships look like, what your career looks like, what your body and your boundaries look like. You get to decide what you pass on to your own daughters and what you refuse to pass on.

You have one life. You are in control of far more of it than the noise in your head tells you. You are the only one who gets to decide what the rest of your life will look like.

If you are over 50 and wondering whether it is too late to change direction, let Issa’s story and mine be your reminder: it is not.

Start wherever you are.