The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

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Deliberate Move's avatar
Deliberate Move
19h

What stays with me is the reminder not to waste the choices we barely notice we have. It’s easy to feel trapped by a career or a life that looks fine on paper, until a story like Issa’s puts the word “trapped” in perspective. Most of us aren’t stuck. We’re hesitating. Held gently, that’s a hopeful distinction. Thank you for this.

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