Ever feel like life’s trying to slow you down — and you keep pushing anyway?

That was my October.

I moved to the Falkland Islands — a wild, remote place where sheep outnumber people and the wind never quits. I thought I’d keep my rhythm, keep creating, keep doing.

Then the Wi-Fi disappeared.

Three weeks. No signal. No posting. No quick scroll to escape the silence. The phone data was so expensive that I had to think twice before saying hi to my friend.

At first, I fought it. Paid the crazy fees, trying to stay connected. But the more I pushed, the more resistance I met. It felt like walking against the wind.

So I stopped.

And maybe that’s what you need too — a pause.

A moment to stop chasing every notification and start noticing what’s actually calling you forward.

Lesson 1: When Things Fall Apart, It’s Usually a Redirection

If something in your life just collapsed — a job, a plan, a dream — maybe it’s not failure. Maybe it’s a reroute.

When I did not get the job I thought I wanted, it broke me open enough to find what I really wanted — coaching, writing, creating. So if your “perfect plan” fell through, take a breath.

The universe might just be clearing your schedule for something better.

Lesson 2: You Don’t Need a New Life — You Need New Eyes

A rainy night in Oxford taught me this. Reinvention doesn’t always mean running off to start over. Sometimes it’s learning to see your current life differently — to find beauty in what’s already there.

Peace isn’t found by moving. It’s found by arriving — fully — where you are.

Penguins at Gypsy Cove

Lesson 3: Choosing Yourself Is Not Selfish

Lora LeFhae’s story hit hard. She walked away from everything safe and chose herself — even when it didn’t make sense to anyone else.

If you’ve been waiting for permission to start something new, this is it. You’re allowed to rebuild, reimagine, and rise again.

An abbatoir from way back when...

Lesson 4: Confidence Grows in the Quiet

Living without Wi-Fi taught me this one the hard way.

Confidence doesn’t live online. It’s built in silence — when there’s no audience, no validation, no one watching.

If you’ve been doubting yourself lately, turn off the noise. Let the quiet remind you who you are.

October reminded me — and maybe it’ll remind you too — that slowing down isn’t falling behind. Sometimes life disconnects you so you can reconnect with yourself.

So, as November begins, maybe ask yourself:



What if the pause isn’t the problem?

What if it’s the invitation?

