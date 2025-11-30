Listen to the Deep Dive:

0:00 -12:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

November was weird.

Not the dramatic, “everything changed” kind of month.

More like… soft, strange shifts you don’t notice until later.

The kind that make you go, Oh. That mattered.

So if you’re a woman in the middle of something — starting over, slowing down, trying to remember who the hell you are again — I wrote this for you.

You don’t need a master plan. Just one weird yes.

One of the first things I shared this month was about saying yes before you feel ready.

Not a giant leap.

Not “quit your job and move across the globe” (though… guilty).

I’m talking tiny yeses.

Like a watercolor class on a Saturday.

Dog walking with someone else’s dog.

Subbing at a school even though your nerves are screaming.

They didn’t feel like reinvention.

They felt like getting out of the house.

But looking back?

Each yes led me closer to myself.

That version of you, you think, is gone?

She’s not.

You don’t need to go find her.

Just say yes to what pulls at you. Even if it’s weird. Even if it’s small. Especially if it’s awkward.

You’re not burned out. You’re misaligned.

Another post I wrote was about unraveling. Quietly.

You know that feeling where nothing’s technically wrong… but everything feels off?

Yeah. That.

At first, I thought I was just tired.

But I was done.

Done pretending I was okay.

Done shrinking to fit into a life that felt too small.

If your voice shakes, speak anyway

I launched my first podcast this month, last year— and if you’ve ever hit “record” on something that feels way too vulnerable… you know the fear.

My first guest was Iva Ursano. She is the definition of reinvention.

She left abuse, bankruptcy, and a frozen life in Canada — and now lives in Guatemala, rescues dogs, and teaches women how to take their lives back.

We talked about rock bottom. Tea leaf readers. Choosing joy on purpose.

The whole time I was thinking:

This is why we tell the truth.

So if you’ve been sitting on something — a story, a project, a dream you’re convinced it’s too late for — here’s your sign.

Start messy.

Start scared.

Start before you’re ready.

I started with a notebook.

Wrote down what fuels me.

What drains me.

Took a free strengths test (try the VIA one — it’s actually useful).

I realized I wasn’t lazy.

I was misusing my energy.

And that kind of honesty?

It cracked something open.

You don’t need to hustle your way into a new life.

You need to get radically clear about what no longer fits.

Shipwreck outside Stanley, Falkland Islands

Sometimes the wifi goes out so the truth can come in

I ran out of internet this month. Full-on digital blackout.

I called my neighbor for backup (she has Starlink — literal satellite magic) and she said:

“We’re having a private moment.”

Iconic.

So instead of a long, polished Monday Bloom for paid subscribers… I sent a poem.

Short. Simple. Quietly honest.

And honestly? It felt right.

Disconnection isn’t always a setback.

Sometimes it’s about reconnecting with what matters.

If life is forcing you to slow down, don’t fight it.

Breathe.

Pause.

Listen.

There’s wisdom in the silence.

The in-between is part of the path

My last post in November was about that weird middle space — between who you were and who you’re becoming for paid subscribers.

I’ve lived there most of this year.

It’s not glamorous.

But it’s where the real stuff happens.

Where you shed old identities.

Where you get brave enough to not rush into the next thing just to feel productive.

Where you whisper, “Maybe I’ll find out who I am now.”

If that’s where you are, too… stay a while.

You’re not behind. You’re just becoming.

So what did November teach me?

That reinvention isn’t loud.

It’s not tidy.

It’s not a TED Talk.

It’s awkward.

Unfolding.

Made of tiny yeses and big, shaky pauses.

It’s crying into your journal and then getting up to walk a dog that’s not even yours.

It’s hitting publish when your voice still trembles.

It’s losing connection and finding something better than wifi.

If you’re a woman over 50 and wondering if it’s too late… it’s not.

You’re not too late.

You’re right on time.

Right here.

Right now.

Exactly as you are.

What’s your next tiny yes?

Say it out loud.

Put it in the comments.

Let it breathe.

Ready to take the next step? I’ve got some amazing tools to help you get moving:

Vision Board Workbook — Dream bigger, get clear, and start designing the life you actually want.

Manifest Your Dreams Workbook — Your guide to turning dreams into real, tangible results with clarity, action, and a little magic.

Positive Affirmation Cards — 20 powerful reminders to keep you focused, inspired, and wildly in love with your journey.

REIMAGINE Workbook — My 9-step roadmap to creating a life that finally feels like yours.

Can I Afford to Start Over? — A real, honest look at the money side of reinvention (because dreaming is amazing, but rent is real).

Want even more support? Upgrade to a paid annual subscription and unlock a private 60-minute REIMAGINE Coaching Session with me — let’s build your next chapter together.

Thanks for hanging out with me today — I’m rooting for you, always.

Keep blooming 🌹

Have a fantastic week ahead.