From a very early age, I knew I wanted to see the world.

There was something inside me that wanted more than the life I could already predict for myself. I wanted movement. Adventure. Different languages. Different ways of living. I wanted to know what existed beyond the edges of home.

After high school, I started applying to universities outside Jamaica for all kinds of programs I probably wasn’t even qualified for.

Honestly… I applied with pure optimism.

At one point, I even applied for a computer studies program in China, despite knowing absolutely nothing about computers beyond turning one on.

Eventually, something more suitable came up in Belgium.

I applied for funding and didn’t get it. I still remember the disappointment of that moment because for a second it felt like the dream was slipping away before it had even begun.

But my mother looked at me and simply said she would take care of it.

Bless her for that.

Looking back now, I realize how life-changing that decision was. Sometimes, one person believing in you becomes the bridge between the life you have and the life waiting for you.

So off I went.

I was 22 years old when I left Jamaica for Belgium to do my Master’s degree.

I was excited. Nervous too… but mostly excited.

The strange thing is, I had absolutely no connection to Belgium. No family there. No friends waiting for me. No community. Nothing familiar.

Just a suitcase, a dream, and the stubborn confidence of youth.

As an international student, I had to figure everything out for myself.

Accommodation.

Transport.

Paperwork.

How to survive winter as a girl from the Caribbean.

And honestly… that first winter nearly took me out.

I eventually found a room in a shared student house with six other male students from around the world. Between us we represented Jamaica, the US, Taiwan, Peru, and Nigeria.

It felt like living inside a cultural experiment.

We shared one bathroom.

One.

I hated it.

There is nothing glamorous about waiting for six people to finish showering while trying to get to class on time.

The kitchen situation was slightly better, though the constant stir-frying somehow left grease coating the ceiling. To this day, certain cooking smells still take me straight back to that student house in Belgium.

But I survived.

More than that… I grew.

Living in such a multicultural household taught me patience, flexibility, and open-mindedness in ways no classroom ever could. I started understanding how deeply culture shapes people — what they value, how they communicate, how they handle conflict, food, cleanliness, privacy, and time.

I learned that people are not wrong simply because they do things differently.

They are often just carrying a different version of normal.

And then there were the connections.

Funny how one decision to move abroad can ripple across decades of your life.

My landlord was married to a woman from Swaziland, and years later, I visited Swaziland and connected with her family there.

A guy from Ghana was in my class, and years later, Ghana became the first African country I ever visited. I connected with his wife there, only to hear he had passed away in a car accident under mysterious circumstances.

Life circles back in strange ways.

Since those student days, I’ve visited every country my housemates came from except Peru.

Sometimes I think about that young Jamaican girl stepping nervously into Belgium with no idea how much that one decision would shape her life.

That move taught me something I still believe deeply now:

You do not need to have everything figured out before you begin.

Sometimes you simply need to go.

And trust that the version of you waiting on the other side will grow into the life.

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