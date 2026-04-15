Move Before 2027 - From Thinking About Moving Abroad… to Actually Doing It

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript311Move Before 2027 - From Thinking About Moving Abroad… to Actually Doing ItA recording from Desiree Brown-Quilty's live videoDesiree Brown-QuiltyApr 15, 2026311ShareTranscriptThank you Duncan The Sage, Eric Gunn, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Here is the form to sign up: https://forms.gle/BkYVQ1YN54KpL3Yb7Get more from Desiree Brown-Quilty in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Second Bloom 🥀🌹SubscribeAuthorsDesiree Brown-QuiltyRecent PostsMove Before 2027 - May cohortApr 8 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 117: Marylee PangmanMar 23 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 117: Marylee Pangman- When “What Now?” Changes EverythingMar 23 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 116: Jerry Keszka Quit the Safe Path at 54 — And Built a Life on His TermsMar 1 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 116: Jerry Keszka Quit the Safe Path at 54 — And Built a Life on His TermsMar 1 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 115: Kisane Slaney, PhD - 84 and Unstoppable Jan 26 • Desiree Brown-QuiltyLife Reimagined 114: Magdalena Ponurska- The Courage to RewriteDec 29, 2025 • Desiree Brown-Quilty