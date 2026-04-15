The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

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Move Before 2027 - From Thinking About Moving Abroad… to Actually Doing It

A recording from Desiree Brown-Quilty's live video
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Apr 15, 2026

Thank you Duncan The Sage, Eric Gunn, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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