Monday Bloom: You Don’t Need More to Begin Again
A reminder that starting over can be simpler than we think
This week’s Monday Bloom (short audio for paid subscribers) comes from an unexpected place… a brunch table in South Africa.
Fifteen women. Different stories. One shared thread: they were all redesigning their lives.
One story in particular stayed with me. Not because it was dramatic — but because it was clear.
It reminded me that starting over doesn’t always mean doing more.
Sometimes it means choosing less.
In this week’s audio, I share the story — and a question that might shift how you think about your own next chapter.