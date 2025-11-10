This week on Monday Bloom, I talk about that uncomfortable middle space — the one between who you were and who you’re becoming.

When I first moved to the Falklands, I didn’t know who I’d be in this new place. Everything familiar had been stripped away. And yet, in that space between what was and what’s next, I found something unexpected — freedom.

Inspired by Brianna Wiest’s words from The Pivot Year (Day 169), this episode is about loosening your grip, trusting the terrain, and whispering, “Maybe I’ll find out.”

🎧 Listen below — and tell me in the comments: What “in-between” space are you standing in right now?