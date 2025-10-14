This week on Monday Bloom, I’m sharing a story about a dream that didn’t work out — the job I thought would change everything.

It was supposed to be the one. I had the spreadsheet, the plan, the vision. And then came the email: “We regret to inform you…”

What followed wasn’t just rejection — it was redirection.

In this week’s recording, I talk about how to stay grounded when plans fall apart, why a “no” might actually be a gift, and how to trust the quiet reroute life offers when you least expect it.

🎧 Listen to the full recording below — and tell me in the comments: When has a “no” in your life turned into a redirection?