Reinvention after 50 doesn’t feel bold at first.

It feels unfamiliar.

Like you’ve changed…but your nervous system hasn’t caught up yet.

This week’s Monday Bloom is inspired by The Pivot Year — Day 337 by Brianna Wiest, and the quiet truth that every change needs time to settle.

You don’t leap once.

You relearn how to live from here.

Rest.

Let go.

Adjust to the new frequency you’ve already stepped into.

Five minutes.

A softer way forward.