I thought mastering my mind sounded... ridiculous.

Like something monks do in a temple.

Not a middle-aged woman juggling bills, kids, and hot flashes.

I remember reading that phrase, "Master your mind," in a book on Buddhism years ago.

I rolled my eyes and flipped the page. I mean, who has time for that?

But now? After 50... after the career pivots, relationship changes, and a not-so-glamorous midlife unraveling?

Now I get it.

Back then, I thought mindset work was just some kind of woo-woo nonsense.

I thought productivity was the point.

If I wasn’t hustling, I felt lazy. If I wasn’t saying yes, I felt selfish.

On paper, it looked like I had it together.

Inside?

I was stuck in a loop of people-pleasing and burnout.

Busy... but empty.

Then life cracked me open

It wasn’t one dramatic moment.

It was a slow simmer of “I can’t keep doing this.”

I’d wake up exhausted. Dread my days. Resent the calendar I created.

It felt like driving with the handbrake on... knowing something had to change, but not sure where to begin.

I asked myself:

Why do I always end up back here?

What if this isn’t burnout—what if it’s misalignment?

Is it possible my thoughts are the real problem?

Spoiler: they were.

One day, I realized...

It wasn’t about fixing my life.

It was about mastering my mind.

Not in a spiritual, floating-above-the-mountain way.

But in the “stop sabotaging yourself” kind of way.

Simple. Human. Possible.

Here’s what helped me shift from autopilot to intentional living:

1. I got clear on what actually matters

When your mind’s full of noise, your goals are too.

I used to think being busy meant being worthy.

But that belief kept me saying yes to things I hated.

I sat down, made two lists:

→ 5 things that give me energy

→ 5 things that drain me

The patterns were obvious.

My core values stared me in the face: Freedom. Curiosity. Peace.

Those became my anchor.

2. I trained my brain to notice the good

I won’t lie—my brain is a bit of a drama queen.

Left unchecked, it spirals into a

“worst-case scenario” in 0.2 seconds.

So I started a new habit.

Every night: 3 tiny good things.

Some days it was “my coffee was hot” or “I wore real pants.”

That was enough.

Over time, my brain rewired itself.

It learned to look for light.

Try it:

→ Write 3 small good things before bed

→ Keep it simple

→ Read them when your day feels like trash

3. I started using my actual strengths

I thought strengths meant “public speaking” or “leadership.”

Turns out, mine were: Love of Learning. Curiosity. Hope. Perseverance. Honesty.

I nearly laughed.

But those are the tools I use every single day to keep my mindset strong.

I ask weird questions (curiosity)

I read something new (love of learning)

I keep going when it’s hard (perseverance)

I believe tomorrow can be better (hope)

Take the free VIA strengths test. Pick one. Use it. Watch what happens.

4. I learned the magic of saying “no”

Your brain can’t focus when your calendar’s a dumpster fire.

I used to say yes out of guilt, fear, or politeness.

Now? I say no like my peace depends on it—because it does.

Try this:

→ Practice saying, “Let me get back to you.”

→ Block time just for you (non-negotiable)

→ Cancel one draining thing this week. Just one.

5. I stopped doing it all alone

For a long time, I believed that mindset work had to be solo.

Spoiler: it doesn’t.

Sharing my messy goals with friends made them real.

They kept me honest. Cheered me on. Called me out.

Try this:

→ Tell someone what you’re working on

→ Ask them to check in

→ Celebrate small wins like they’re huge

The truth?

I didn’t need to go to Bali or chant in a cave.

I needed one list.

One boundary.

One brave “no.”

Mastering your mind isn’t some epic quest.

It’s about consistency, not perfection.

And when your mind gets stronger...

Everything else becomes possible.

You can’t build a new life with the same old thoughts.

Master your mind—especially after 50—and everything else starts to shift.

Download my free “Mindset Reset” workbook—5 pages to help you realign your brain (and your life).

Have a fab week!🌹