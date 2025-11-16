The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined Milestone
0:00
-38:53

Life Reimagined Milestone

The first podcast done a year ago
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Nov 16, 2025

In celebration of one year of podcasting. This was my first podcast!

What happens when a 52-year-old woman hits rock bottom… and decides to take life by the balls anyway?

I sat down with Iva Ursano — founder of Women Blazing Trails — who went from bankruptcy, an abusive relationship, and freezing Canadian winters… to a freelancing, dog-rescuing, joy-filled life on the shores of Lake Atitlán in Guatemala.

She talks about:

  • the moment she realized her life had to change

  • volunteering with 200 strangers who rewired her perspective

  • choosing a country based on a tea leaf reader (yes, really)

  • rebuilding confidence after 50

  • why reinvention is the most badass thing a woman can do

It’s honest. Raw. Funny. Wildly inspiring.

Listen… and then ask yourself: What’s the bold move you’ve been too scared to make?

You can follow Iva on her website, Women Blazing Trails, or her YouTube channel.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture