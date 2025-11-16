Life Reimagined Milestone

In celebration of one year of podcasting. This was my first podcast!
What happens when a 52-year-old woman hits rock bottom… and decides to take life by the balls anyway?
I sat down with Iva Ursano — founder of Women Blazing Trails — who went from bankruptcy, an abusive relationship, and freezing Canadian winters… to a freelancing, dog-rescuing, joy-filled life on the shores of Lake Atitlán in Guatemala.
She talks about:
the moment she realized her life had to change
volunteering with 200 strangers who rewired her perspective
choosing a country based on a tea leaf reader (yes, really)
rebuilding confidence after 50
why reinvention is the most badass thing a woman can do
It’s honest. Raw. Funny. Wildly inspiring.
Listen… and then ask yourself: What’s the bold move you’ve been too scared to make?
You can follow Iva on her website, Women Blazing Trails, or her YouTube channel.