Life Reimagined Milestone

In celebration of one year of podcasting. This was my first podcast!

What happens when a 52-year-old woman hits rock bottom… and decides to take life by the balls anyway?

I sat down with Iva Ursano — founder of Women Blazing Trails — who went from bankruptcy, an abusive relationship, and freezing Canadian winters… to a freelancing, dog-rescuing, joy-filled life on the shores of Lake Atitlán in Guatemala.

She talks about:

the moment she realized her life had to change

volunteering with 200 strangers who rewired her perspective

choosing a country based on a tea leaf reader (yes, really)

rebuilding confidence after 50

why reinvention is the most badass thing a woman can do

It’s honest. Raw. Funny. Wildly inspiring.

Listen… and then ask yourself: What’s the bold move you’ve been too scared to make?

You can follow Iva on her website, Women Blazing Trails, or her YouTube channel.