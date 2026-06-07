Life Reimagined 119: Olivet Jones - Do the Inner Work First

My clients call me “Drop the Mic Olivet.” That’s how Olivet Jones introduced herself — and honestly, it fits.

Olivet is the founder of Be Your Own SHEro and a coach and advisor to high-performing women in the corporate world. But before we got into any of that, she told me something I wasn’t expecting: she’s redesigned her life far more than the average seven career changes most people in her generation make. And the most recent pivot? Less than a year old.

We talked about what actually gets in the way when women want to change — and it’s not what most people think. Yes, fear and doubt are real. But Olivette takes it further. She calls it an identity problem. The coaching model most of us grew up with — goals, actions, results — was built by men, in the 1950s, for men. What women actually need is a transformation of how they see themselves. And that starts with the stuff that got stacked in the closet before you were seven years old.

We went deep on:

Why your subconscious will always win — and what to do about it

The difference between a mentor and a sponsor (this one is gold)

How a Harvard MBA almost talked herself out of the opportunity that made her a multimillionaire

The question to ask yourself when something feels impossible

How to find free, science-based support — even if you have zero budget for a coach

One of my favorite moments: I asked Olivet whether her definition of success had changed through all these redesigns. Her answer? It hasn’t. She’s always measured success by impact. Whether it lands on one person or a thousand, a good day is one in which she made a difference. In 30-something interviews, she’s the first person who’s said that.

You can find Olivet on LinkedIn or olivetjones@realshero.com.