The women I interview keep teaching me the same lesson...

Every woman I interview has a different story.

Different countries.

Different careers.

Different dreams.

But after 17 episodes of Life Reimagined, I’ve noticed something.

The women who redesign their lives all stop asking the same question.

They stop asking,

“What do other people expect me to do?”

And they start asking,

“What do I want?”

This week’s guest, Jen Roberts, did exactly that.

She left what many people would call a dream career in academia, sold almost everything she owned, and created a life that allows her to travel the world, write, and tell the stories of women working in coffee.

But this conversation isn’t really about coffee.

It’s about having the courage to trust what keeps calling you... even when it doesn’t make sense to anyone else.

If you’ve ever felt pulled towards a different life, I think you’ll find a little of yourself in this conversation.

You can find Jen on Substack at (Un) rooted and on Instagram @byjenroberts

🎧 Press play. I’d love to know what stays with you.