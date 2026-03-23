The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 117: Marylee Pangman
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Life Reimagined 117: Marylee Pangman

One question… and a completely different path
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Mar 23, 2026

What if reinvention doesn’t have a deadline?

In this episode, I chat with MaryLee Pangman, who moved from nonprofit leadership… to business owner… to something she never planned:

Fiction writer.

Not because she had a perfect plan.
But because she followed a question:

What do I want now?

There was a move that left her feeling lost.
A book she didn’t expect to write.
And a decision to begin again… anyway.

If you’ve been waiting to feel ready…
this one might shift something

You can find Marylee on Substack and her books 📚 Whispers of Echo Canyon on Amazon

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