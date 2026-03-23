Life Reimagined 117: Marylee Pangman

What if reinvention doesn’t have a deadline?

In this episode, I chat with MaryLee Pangman, who moved from nonprofit leadership… to business owner… to something she never planned:

Fiction writer.

Not because she had a perfect plan.

But because she followed a question:

What do I want now?

There was a move that left her feeling lost.

A book she didn’t expect to write.

And a decision to begin again… anyway.

If you’ve been waiting to feel ready…

this one might shift something

You can find Marylee on Substack and her books 📚 Whispers of Echo Canyon on Amazon