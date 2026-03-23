Life Reimagined 117: Marylee Pangman

What if reinvention doesn’t have a deadline?
In this episode, I chat with MaryLee Pangman, who moved from nonprofit leadership… to business owner… to something she never planned:
Fiction writer.
Not because she had a perfect plan.
But because she followed a question:
What do I want now?
There was a move that left her feeling lost.
A book she didn’t expect to write.
And a decision to begin again… anyway.
If you’ve been waiting to feel ready…
this one might shift something
You can find Marylee on Substack and her books 📚 Whispers of Echo Canyon on Amazon