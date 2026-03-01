Life Reimagined 116: Jerry Keszka Quit the Safe Path at 54 — And Built a Life on His Terms

What does it really take to reinvent your life after 50? In this episode of Life Reimagined, I sit down with Jerry Keszka — our first male guest — who walked away from the “safe” path, hit burnout, faced fear head-on, and rebuilt his life through writing and online business

We talk about doubt, identity, success, losing friends, finding freedom, and why your first dollar matters more than your first six figures

If you’ve been quietly wondering whether it’s too late to start again… this conversation might be the nudge you need.

You can find Jerry on his Substack Plus 50 Forward.

Listen in and subscribe if you’re ready to fight for your next chapter.