The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 116: Jerry Keszka Quit the Safe Path at 54 — And Built a Life on His Terms
0:00
-39:32

Life Reimagined 116: Jerry Keszka Quit the Safe Path at 54 — And Built a Life on His Terms

From burnout to freedom and the courage to start again after 50.
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Mar 01, 2026

What does it really take to reinvent your life after 50? In this episode of Life Reimagined, I sit down with Jerry Keszka — our first male guest — who walked away from the “safe” path, hit burnout, faced fear head-on, and rebuilt his life through writing and online business

We talk about doubt, identity, success, losing friends, finding freedom, and why your first dollar matters more than your first six figures

If you’ve been quietly wondering whether it’s too late to start again… this conversation might be the nudge you need.

You can find Jerry on his Substack Plus 50 Forward.

Listen in and subscribe if you’re ready to fight for your next chapter.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Desiree Brown-Quilty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture