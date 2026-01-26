Life Reimagined 115: Kisane Slaney, PhD - 84 and Unstoppable

At 84, Kisane Slaney is writing her second novel, running a Substack, and living proof that reinvention has no age limit.

In this bold, funny, and fiercely honest conversation, Kisane shares how she turned heartbreak into fiction, why resilience is her secret weapon, and what women over 50 really need to hear (spoiler: “get your own bank account”).

She published her first book at 82. She’s just getting started.

Tune in if you’ve ever thought it’s too late. Kisane will change your mind.

You can find Kisane on her Substack Author-Come-Lately.