The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 115: Kisane Slaney, PhD - 84 and Unstoppable
0:00
-22:02

Life Reimagined 115: Kisane Slaney, PhD - 84 and Unstoppable

Proof that reinvention doesn’t come with an expiration date.
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Jan 26, 2026

At 84, Kisane Slaney is writing her second novel, running a Substack, and living proof that reinvention has no age limit.

In this bold, funny, and fiercely honest conversation, Kisane shares how she turned heartbreak into fiction, why resilience is her secret weapon, and what women over 50 really need to hear (spoiler: “get your own bank account”).

She published her first book at 82. She’s just getting started.

Tune in if you’ve ever thought it’s too late. Kisane will change your mind.

You can find Kisane on her Substack Author-Come-Lately.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Desiree Brown - Quilty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture