Life Reimagined 114: Magdalena Ponurska- The Courage to Rewrite

She was 14 when a doctor told her she might never walk again.
That was her first life redesign.
In this episode, I sit down with Magdalena Ponurska — a woman who has reinvented her life again and again… across countries, careers, and identities.
Corporate. Education. Coaching. Writing.
Leaving. Returning. Healing what she thought she’d outgrown.
We talk about fear — not as something to eliminate, but something to walk alongside.
We talk about writing as survival… and as a way to script what comes next.
And we talk about the moment she did the thing she swore she’d never do again.