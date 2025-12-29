Life Reimagined 114: Magdalena Ponurska- The Courage to Rewrite

She was 14 when a doctor told her she might never walk again.

That was her first life redesign.

In this episode, I sit down with Magdalena Ponurska — a woman who has reinvented her life again and again… across countries, careers, and identities.

Corporate. Education. Coaching. Writing.

Leaving. Returning. Healing what she thought she’d outgrown.

We talk about fear — not as something to eliminate, but something to walk alongside.

We talk about writing as survival… and as a way to script what comes next.

And we talk about the moment she did the thing she swore she’d never do again.