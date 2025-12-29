The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 114: Magdalena Ponurska- The Courage to Rewrite
Life Reimagined 114: Magdalena Ponurska- The Courage to Rewrite

On fear, reinvention, and writing your way forward
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Dec 29, 2025

She was 14 when a doctor told her she might never walk again.

That was her first life redesign.

In this episode, I sit down with Magdalena Ponurska — a woman who has reinvented her life again and again… across countries, careers, and identities.

Corporate. Education. Coaching. Writing.
Leaving. Returning. Healing what she thought she’d outgrown.

We talk about fear — not as something to eliminate, but something to walk alongside.
We talk about writing as survival… and as a way to script what comes next.
And we talk about the moment she did the thing she swore she’d never do again.

If you’re standing at the edge of a change
Wondering if it’s too late
Or quietly craving a different way forward…

Listen.

