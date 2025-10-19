Life Reimagined 112: Lora LeFhae - The Woman Who Chose Herself

What makes a woman in midlife walk away from everything she knows — her job, her home, her old story — and step into the unknown with nothing but intuition and a whisper that says go?

In this week’s episode of The Life Reimagined Podcast, I talk with Lora Le Fhae, a woman who didn’t just start over — she started differently.

Her story isn’t neat. It’s not polished. It’s real — filled with fear, freedom, and the kind of self-trust that only comes when you stop waiting for permission to live life on your terms.

If you’ve ever felt the tug of change but doubted your next step… this one’s for you.

You can find Lora on Substack and on LinkedIn.