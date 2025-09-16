The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Life Reimagined 111: How Jo Barnes Reinvented Life After 50 With One Bold Move
She sold it all, boarded a plane, and discovered the surprising mindset shift that changes everything.
Desiree Brown-Quilty
and
Jo Barnes
Sep 16, 2025
In 2010, Jo Barnes sold everything, grabbed her 4-year-old, and boarded a one-way flight. Fifteen years later, she’s still traveling, building businesses, and proving that reinvention after 50 isn’t just possible—it’s powerful.

But here’s the twist: Jo’s biggest secret to freedom isn’t what you think. It’s not money. It’s not timing. It’s something much simpler… and she shares it inside this week’s episode.

👉 Paid subscribers get the full conversation plus the tools we talk about.

And if you’re ready to stop waiting and finally begin—start with my digital, self-paced course: Reimagine Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot - 5 days. 5 tools. A clear plan for your next chapter.

You can find Jo on Substack and Facebook at the 50 Plus Nomad Community.

If you have redesigned your life and would like to share your story. DM me and we can talk.

