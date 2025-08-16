Life Reimagined 110: Lisa-Marie Cabrelli — From Corporate Grind to Creative Freedom

What if your 50s weren’t the beginning of the end… but the beginning of your best chapter?

That’s exactly how Lisa-Marie Cabrelli sees it. She’s gone from corporate executive to e-commerce founder, bestselling indie author, PhD graduate in her 50s, and now a coach helping women design extraordinary lives.

Highlights from our conversation:

Reinvention starts with curiosity. Don’t wait for the perfect plan. Follow what excites you, even if it feels a bit wild.

Your 50s are a “second coming of age.” You’ve been through change before, now you get to rebuild with hard-earned wisdom.

Release what no longer fits. Friendships, roles, even identities, let them go to make space for what’s next.

Define success on your terms. For Lisa-Marie, success now means total ownership of her time.

Surround yourself with allies. Every new chapter needs the right people in your corner.

Her biggest advice? “Get crystal clear on who you are and what you want — before you let the world tell you who to be.”

Because reinvention isn’t about burning it all down, it’s about building something that actually feels good to wake up to.

You can find Lisa on Substack and connect with her on LinkedIn.