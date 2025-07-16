Life Reimagined 109: How Neera Mahajan Reinvented Her Life and Her Career After 50

The day Neera Mahajan turned 57, she didn’t throw a party. She quit. Her job, her old identity, her comfort zone. She decided to become a full-time writer. Crazy? Brave?Both.
But here’s what’s interesting: That wasn’t her first reinvention. It was one of many. She’s gone from biochemist to IT manager… to storytelling coach and 8-time author. All while battling a loud, annoying roommate, we all have our inner critic. (She even named him. Hint: It’s Jack.)
In this episode, Neera opens up about:
→ starting over at 57
→ writing anonymously at first
→ the power of naming your inner critic
→ and why “no one reading your blog” might be a good thing
Her story isn’t just inspiring, it’s the blueprint for rewriting your life. At any age.
💡 Favorite quote:
"I told myself: I'm going to write the worst book ever written on the topic. And you can't go wrong with that."
Listen in and share it with a friend who needs a reminder:
You’re not too late. You’re just getting started.
You can connect with Neera on Substack.
