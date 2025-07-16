Life Reimagined 109: How Neera Mahajan Reinvented Her Life and Her Career After 50

The day Neera Mahajan turned 57, she didn’t throw a party. She quit. Her job, her old identity, her comfort zone. She decided to become a full-time writer. Crazy? Brave?Both.

But here’s what’s interesting: That wasn’t her first reinvention. It was one of many. She’s gone from biochemist to IT manager… to storytelling coach and 8-time author. All while battling a loud, annoying roommate, we all have our inner critic. (She even named him. Hint: It’s Jack.)

In this episode, Neera opens up about:

→ starting over at 57

→ writing anonymously at first

→ the power of naming your inner critic

→ and why “no one reading your blog” might be a good thing

Her story isn’t just inspiring, it’s the blueprint for rewriting your life. At any age.

💡 Favorite quote:

"I told myself: I'm going to write the worst book ever written on the topic. And you can't go wrong with that."

You can connect with Neera on Substack.