In this powerful episode of Life Reimagine, I sit down with Gail Keyes Allen — a writer, coach, and straight-up powerhouse who's redefining what life after 50 really looks like.

Gail doesn’t just talk reinvention. She lives it.

From walking away from a cushy accounting job at 50 (after being told she’d hit her salary ceiling)... to investing $18K in herse…