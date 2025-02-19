The Life Reimagined podcast features Kim Williams, a writer and producer who traded Los Angeles for Johannesburg, South Africa. After 28 years in the entertainment industry, Kim chose to step away and start fresh. She shares what inspired her move—seeking a life with less pressure to accumulate and more freedom to simply enjoy each day. Kim opens up abo…
Life Reimagined 104: Kim Williams on Reinventing Life After 50
Leaving Hollywood Behind for Freedom, Joy, and a Fresh Start
Feb 19, 2025
Life Reimagined Videos
