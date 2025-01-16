The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Share post
Life Reimagined 103: How Patricia Brooks Created a New Life in France

How one woman left her comfort zone to embrace a new life in France
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Jan 16, 2025
∙ Paid
In this inspiring episode of The Life Reimagined Podcast, Patricia Brooks shares her journey of moving to France and reinventing her life after 50. Patricia, a coach, speaker, and author, opens up about the fears and challenges she faced, including leaving a stable career, learning a new language, and overcoming self-doubt. She reveals how hiring a coac…

This post is for paid subscribers

