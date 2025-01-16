Life Reimagined 103: How Patricia Brooks Created a New Life in France

Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast

The Life Reimagined podcast is hosted by Desiree Brown, a woman over 50 who has moved to 11 different countries. We talk with women who have reinvented themselves after 50. Our guests share their motivation and their journey to reinvention.

The Life Reimagined podcast is hosted by Desiree Brown, a woman over 50 who has moved to 11 different countries. We talk with women who have reinvented themselves after 50. Our guests share their motivation and their journey to reinvention.