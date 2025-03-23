Listen to the deep dive:

I Wasn’t Meant for the Scripted Life

I’m not starting over for the first time.

I’m starting over for the real time.

There’s a difference.

This time, it’s not about chasing a job title or ticking a box. It’s about choosing a life that finally feels like mine — one that’s true, creative, free... and useful to others.

I've always known I was meant to serve. To help. To create things that had real impact. Even as a teenager, while most girls my age were flipping through fashion magazines or dreaming about boy bands, I was sitting with this weird but powerful knowing — I’m here to help people.

At the time, I thought I’d become a globe-trotting missionary of sorts. I had it all mapped out: I’d teach women around the world the Billings Method, a natural form of family planning that the Catholic Church promoted back then (no idea if they still do). I thought if I could help even a few women understand their bodies and have control over their choices, I’d be doing something worthwhile.

That passion for teaching stayed with me... but it morphed.

I became a teacher. Then, I got an itch — one of those inner nudges you can't ignore. I wanted to build something. Something creative. Something mine.

So I left my job. Moved to Dakar. Started a home bakery.

No business plan. No roadmap. Just me, some ingredients, and a fierce need to create.

It was bold. It was scary. And for a while, it felt like I had finally found my thing.

Teaching became the side hustle. The bakery became my outlet. My joy.

But then... the voice in my head started again:

“You need a real job.”

“This is just a phase.”

“You can’t survive like this long-term.”

Sound familiar?

So I did what so many of us do — I played it safe. I went back to teaching. And while I do love it, something always felt off. Like I had to keep a lid on the parts of me that wanted to build, create, and do things differently.

A few years before COVID, I was on holiday in Benin and stumbled upon a local school that was barely functioning. No toilets. No safe transport across the river. Teachers unpaid. Kids trying to learn in broken buildings.

My heart cracked open.

I started raising money — begging friends, leaning on networks, even asking strangers. I oversaw repairs, installed toilets, set up a canteen, and arranged for a small school boat to ferry students across the river safely.

That project nearly broke me.

Not the work — I loved the work.

But the fundraising.

The asking.

The constant feeling of “I shouldn't have to beg to do good in the world.”

Still, I kept going.

Then COVID hit.

While most people were binge-watching Netflix or learning to bake sourdough, I was finishing my doctorate — with a mentor who practically made it her mission to crush my spirit.

She gaslit me so hard I started to wonder if I was losing it.

But I didn’t quit. I found another mentor. Someone who saw my vision and reminded me of my worth. I finished.

And yes — I am now Dr. Désirée Brown-Quilty.

Thank you very much.

Post-doctorate, I thought: Now it’s time to build something of my own.

So I started a small school.

I had one full-time student and a few tutoring clients.

I designed my days. Chose my own hours. Created lessons from scratch. It felt like freedom.

Until the full-time student’s mother vanished and ghosted me on the final payment.

That one hit deep.

I’d poured everything into that experience — not just my time, but my hope. My belief that I could finally work for myself and make a difference.

So I paused. Rethought everything. Again.

But deep down, I still knew what I wanted:

A life where I could help people without feeling depleted.

A space to think, to write, to build.

A home that feels like a sanctuary — not just for me, but for other women who need rest, silence, or sisterhood.

I found that home.

It was peaceful. Private. Exactly the kind of space I’d been dreaming of — a place for reflection, bonding, creativity. I wasn’t ready to move in just yet, so I let a friend stay there temporarily.

At first, everything seemed fine.

Then he ghosted me.

Stopped paying the bills.

Ignored messages.

Refused to leave.

Now I’m having to start legal proceedings to get him out of the very space I created as part of my vision for this new life.

And if you're thinking “Wait... what?” — yep. That’s real life.

Because here’s the thing no one tells you...

When you choose to change your life, the universe will test you.

Roxie Nafousi writes about this in her book Manifest. She talks about the 7 steps to manifesting your best life. Step 4? Overcoming the tests.

Because the moment you say “I’m ready,” the universe asks, “Are you sure?”

"To manifest what you want," she writes, "you must believe you are worthy of it — and your behavior must align."

That’s the part we don’t talk about enough.

The truth is, the tests aren’t there to block you. They’re there to build you.

They ask:

Can you keep going even when it’s hard?

Will you still believe in your vision when it’s messy and inconvenient?

Can you stay rooted when the ground keeps shaking?

I don’t have all the answers.

But I’m still here.

Still choosing to believe in this version of me.

The creative one. The bold one. The one who helps people in her own unique way — even if she has to hire a lawyer in the process.

Final Takeaway

So if you're standing at the edge of reinvention — don’t wait for it to be perfect.

Make the leap.

Expect hiccups.

And when the universe tests you (because it will)...

Smile.

Then keep going.

If this story hit a little too close to home…

If you’ve been feeling stuck, uncertain, or like you’re living a life that no longer fits…

I’ve created something just for you.

🎓 I’m hosting a FREE 2-day masterclass designed for women over 50 who are ready to:

🌹 Get clear on what they really want

🌹 Let go of what’s keeping them stuck

🌹 Start aligning their life with who they are now — not who they used to be

It’s called “Reinvent Your Life After 50: A Step-by-Step Blueprint to Starting Over, Finding Success, and Loving Your Life.”

And it’s going to be real, honest, and life-shifting.

👉 Come join us. It’s free. It’s powerful. And it might just be the start of everything.

Sign up here.

Have a great week! 🌹

