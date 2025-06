Do you sometimes think you are too old to start over?

I have news for you: you are never too old to start a new chapter in life.

Listen to when these women reinvented themselves (who starts modeling at 85?)

Read why you are never too late to reinvent yourself (who would leave Oprah?)

β€œDreams are renewable. No matter what our age or condition, there are still untapped possibilities within us and new beauty waiting to be born.” – Dale Turner

Not sure what kind of life you want to start? Create your vision board.

