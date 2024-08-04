Do you sometimes think you are too old to start over?

I have news for you: you are never too old to start a new chapter in life.

Listen to when these women reinvented themselves (who starts modeling at 85?)

Read why you are never too late to reinvent yourself (who would leave Oprah?)

“Dreams are renewable. No matter what our age or condition, there are still untapped possibilities within us and new beauty waiting to be born.” – Dale Turner

Not sure what kind of life you want to start? Create your vision board.

Download the Vision Board Workbook for free.

I am exploring this new newsletter format, and I would love to hear what you think.

Thanks for reading, and have a good week!