If moving abroad is still on your mind…this is for you.

Not the version of you who is “just exploring.”

Not the version who keeps saving posts and researching endlessly.

But the version of you who is quietly tired of thinking about it…

and ready to actually do something.

👉 (If that feels a little too accurate… keep reading.)

Because here’s the thing that most people don’t say:

Nothing changes… until you decide it does.

👉 (And most people stay in that in-between space longer than they realise.)

That’s why I’m starting something in May.

An 8-week live program for women over 50 who are ready to stop circling the idea of moving abroad and start executing it.

Me at the Sangano Beach, Angola

Move Before 2027™

Small group.

Fully live.

Application only.

👉 (This only works if you’re willing to act each week.)

What you’ll get

• Weekly live coaching sessions (practical, focused, no fluff)

• A clear roadmap so you always know what to do next

• Weekly action steps to keep you moving

• Accountability so you don’t fall back into overthinking

• A private space with women doing the same thing

👉 (So you’re not trying to figure this out alone.)

What we do over 8 weeks

This is structured.

Each week moves your relocation forward.

Week 1 — Choose Your Country

You stop scrolling and commit.

• Define your lifestyle criteria

• Choose your primary destination

• Identify a backup option

👉 (This alone shifts everything.)

Week 2 — Legal & Visa Pathway

You get clear on how this actually works.

• Identify your most viable visa options

• Understand residency requirements

• Map your documentation

• Set a realistic timeline

👉 (This is where the move stops feeling risky.)

Week 3 — Financial Plan

You face the numbers… and make them workable.

• Cost of living breakdown

• Relocation budget

• Savings runway

• Risk buffer

👉 (Usually more possible than you think.)

Week 4 — Income Strategy

You answer the real question:

“How will I live there?”

• Remote work options

• Consulting / freelance positioning

• Job pathways (if needed)

• Profile / LinkedIn refinement

👉 (This is where fear starts to soften.)

Week 5 — Start the Process

You begin.

• Book consultations

• Start networking

• Begin downsizing

• Take visible steps

👉 (This is where it becomes real.)

Week 6 — Logistics & Systems

You get organized.

• Healthcare research

• Banking strategy

• Housing direction

• Basic tax awareness

👉 (Less chaos. More clarity.)

Week 7 — The Internal Shift

This is the part most people avoid.

• Family conversations

• Letting go of your current life

• Building future community

• Managing fear

👉 (This is where it clicks.)

Week 8 — Your 90-Day Plan

You leave with direction.

• Clear timeline

• Weekly action plan

• Accountability structure

• Personal relocation roadmap

👉 (So this doesn’t fade when the program ends.)

The outcome

By the end of 8 weeks…

You are not researching anymore.

You are executing your move.

👉 (And that’s the difference.)

Investment

$697 for the full program

👉 (Most women spend more than this staying stuck another year.)

This isn’t about collecting more information.

It’s about execution.

👉 (That shift changes everything.)

If something in you is saying

“I don’t want to still be here next year…” this is your moment.

👉 (You don’t need to overthink it.)

2027 is not the year you plan.

It’s the year you go.

👉 Apply here if you’re ready to start your move — not just think about it.