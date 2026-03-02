This Is the Year You Said You’d Go

There’s something I want to say clearly.

If you told yourself that 2026 would be the year you moved abroad, then this is no longer a distant plan.

It’s March.

This is the year.

And if nothing has formally begun, no destination confirmed, no visa pathway clarified, no financial plan mapped, that’s not a judgment.

It’s simply a signal.

You still have time.

But this is no longer abstract.

Exploring the wildlife in your new home (Volunteer Point, Falkland Islands)

Relocation Requires Runway

I’ve moved countries more than once.

What I’ve learned is this: relocation rarely collapses because someone lacked courage.

It stalls because there was no runway.

Visas take time.

Savings require intention.

Career shifts need redesign.

Letting go of an old identity takes longer than we assume.

These pieces don’t assemble themselves at the end of the year.

They require sequencing.

The Difference Between Wanting and Structuring

Wanting to move feels expansive.

Structuring a move feels deliberate.

It looks like confirming your primary country.

Understanding your legal options.

Calculating your relocation costs.

Mapping income continuity.

Beginning conversations that feel uncomfortable but necessary.

It’s less romantic.

It’s also what makes departure realistic.

When you live in a country that has penguins (Falkland Islands)

Ten Months Is Enough — If You Begin

Ten months is sufficient time to:

Clarify your destination.

Secure your legal pathway.

Build a financial runway.

Reposition your work so it travels with you.

There is not sufficient time to continue circling the idea.

If you are serious about relocating before 2026 ends, the question isn’t should I?

It’s:

What needs to begin now so that leaving becomes a matter of execution — not hope?

That shift changes the trajectory of the year.

If You Intend to Go, Start Acting Like It

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be writing about the parts no one glamorizes — money, career redesign, identity transition, and the practical recalculations that make a move sustainable.

And soon, I’ll open a small, live cohort for women who are ready to structure their relocation properly, and move this year.

If that’s you, stay close.

Ten months is enough.

But only if you begin.

And if you’re still building the inner confidence to move, even before you finalize the logistics, my book Unleashed: A Solo Female’s Journey of Discovery might resonate.

It isn’t about visas or relocation plans.

It’s about what happens when a woman decides to step beyond the life she’s known and travel alone, and what she discovers about herself in the process.

Sometimes the outer move begins with an inner one.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week. 🌹