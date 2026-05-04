If moving abroad has been on your mind for a while, you already know this isn’t a passing thought.

It’s stayed.

Through busy weeks.

Through distractions.

Through all the reasons why “now isn’t the right time.”

And still it comes back.

That sense that your life could be different.

Lighter.

More aligned.

I want to say something honestly.

Most women don’t stay because they want to.

They stay because they never move out of that in-between space.

Thinking about it.

Researching it.

Waiting to feel completely sure.

I remember the first time I moved abroad. It was right after 9/11 and I was living in Germany at the time. I think the bombing of the Twin Towers reminded me that life was a gift and I just did not have time to be living a life that no longer brought me joy.

I just turned 60

And now I love my life.

Not because everything worked out perfectly, but because I made decisions that moved me toward what felt true.

Even when it wasn’t clear.

Even when it felt uncomfortable.

And I want that for other women.

Not a perfect life.

A true one.

That’s why I created Move Before 2027™

Not just as a program, but as a space for women who are ready to stop circling the idea of moving abroad and start actually doing something about it.

It runs for 8 weeks.

We meet live every week.

It’s small on purpose.

I have space for 5 women.

Because this kind of shift doesn’t happen in a crowd.

It happens when you’re seen, supported, and moving alongside others who are making the same decision.

If you don’t think it's possible, listen to Patricia Brooks, who moved to France.

If you are over 60 and think it's too late, listen to Vivinne Williams, who paid attention to the voice in her head and moved to Albania.

What happens over the 8 weeks

This is where things start to take shape.

Not all at once.

Step by step.

Week 1 — You choose your country

No more endless options.

You decide.

Week 2 — You understand how you can stay

Visas. Requirements. What’s actually possible.

The unknown becomes clearer.

Week 3 — You face the numbers

What it costs. What you need. What’s realistic.

Clarity replaces the background anxiety.

Week 4 — You figure out how you’ll live there

Income. Work. Sustainability.

This is where the move starts to feel grounded.

Week 5 — You begin

Real steps.

Not thinking… doing.

Week 6 — You organise the practical side

Banking. Healthcare. Housing direction.

Everything starts to feel manageable.

Week 7 — You prepare for the shift

The emotional part.

Letting go. Having conversations. stepping into what’s next.

Week 8 — You leave with a plan

A clear 90-day path.

Not just ideas… momentum.

By the end of this, you are not researching anymore.

You are in the process of moving.

This isn’t about collecting more information.

You’ve already done that.

This is about sitting in a space with women who are also saying:

“I don’t want to still be here next year.”

If you’re on the fence…

that’s okay.

But ask yourself this quietly:

👉 If nothing changes… where will I be this time next year?

Because the truth is…

Nothing changes until you decide it does.

The program starts in 2 weeks.

I have space for 5 women.

What you’re really paying for

Not information.

Structure.

Accountability.

Momentum.

Investment

$697 for the full 8-week program.

And honestly, most women spend more than this staying stuck another year.

If something in you is saying

“I don’t want to still be here next year…”

this is your moment.

2027 is not the year you plan.

👉 Put your name here if you’re ready to start your move — not just think about it.

Have a great week!🌹