The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Winfield's avatar
Susie Winfield
3d

First of all, I love the narrators. Second, you know I am in love of the idea of reinventing or reimagining your life after 50. I have so much more knowledge and wisdom than I had in my 20s.

This is the best time to get started pursuing your dreams.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Desiree Brown-Quilty and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture