Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -9:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One year ago, I was staring at the blinking cursor on my laptop in Angola.

That smug little line just sat there, blinking like it knew how scared I was.

I had stories.

So many stories.

I’d lived in 11 countries.

Traveled to over 70.

Filled notebooks with observations, identity spirals, accidental wins, and more awkward cultural misunderstandings than I’d ever admit publicly.

But still... I kept wondering:

Who would care?

That day, something shifted.

Not in some dramatic “movie montage” kind of way.

More like a quiet nudge. A whisper.

I realized I wasn’t writing just for me anymore.

I was writing to connect.

So I typed:

“After years of writing informally, I’ve decided to share my musings with the world…”

And I hit publish.

No algorithm tricks.

No hashtag hacks.

Just me… finally owning my story.

I had no idea what would happen next.

But I knew one thing: I couldn’t keep all of this life locked inside anymore.

That same restless spirit that once convinced me to pack up and move to another continent said: Go.

So I did.

I wrote about expat life.

About identity. Aging. Culture.

About the messy, beautiful, weird space we land in at midlife, when the world seems to stop watching, but we’re just starting to wake up.

And something incredible happened...

You wrote back.

Women messaged me and said things like:

“This feels like my story too.”

“I thought I was the only one.”

“Maybe 50 isn’t the end... maybe it’s the beginning.”

That’s when it clicked:

This wasn’t just about me writing.

It was about us reimagining.

We, women over 50, are finally asking the questions we’ve been told not to:

Is this it? What now? What’s next?

Turns out, those aren’t scary questions.

They’re sacred ones.

Fast forward one year...

I’m still writing.

But I’m also coaching women over 50 who are ready to stop shrinking and start showing up.

I help women reconnect with who they are and redesign their lives with clarity, not chaos.

Not from scratch.

From wisdom.

Because this isn’t about becoming someone new.

It’s about finally allowing yourself to be you, the version you’ve quietly been becoming for decades.

And here’s what I know now:

My journey isn’t just my story, it’s a roadmap for you

Every breakdown, every leap, every messy middle I’ve moved through… It’s exactly what makes me able to help you.

Because I’ve been where you are.

I know what it feels like to outgrow your old life, but I have no idea where the new one begins.

To feel like your best years might be behind you, while secretly hoping that maybe… they’re not.

I didn’t just read this in a book.

I lived it.

And now, I walk beside other women as they live it too.

One commitment I’m holding close this year?

Showing up for myself.

Not just when it’s convenient, but especially when it’s not.

That means:

🎧 Swapping doomscrolling for something motivational

✍🏼 Journaling even when it feels pointless

🧭 Being intentional with how I spend my time, not to be perfect, but to be present

If I want to be the woman I see in my mind… I have to practice being her now.

The tools I’ve learned, through coaching, through messy mistakes, through years of trying, have helped me stay focused and grounded.

And now?

I pass those tools on.

A client recently told me:

“Your coaching gave me the clarity to finally quit the job that was draining me. I didn’t just remember who I was — I saw who I could become. And for the first time in years, I feel proud of the woman I’m becoming.”

That one cracked something open in me.

Because here’s the truth:

I feel proud of the woman I’m becoming too.

Not because I’ve figured it all out.

But because I stopped waiting for permission.

I started showing up.

So if you’re reading this and wondering if it’s too late...

Let this be your sign:

You don’t need permission.

You just need a pen.

Let’s write your next chapter — together.

Ready to begin?

Here’s how we start:

🔔 Become a paid subscriber and get a FREE 1:1 coaching session - your first step to clarity (and no, it’s not fluffy).

📅 Book a REIMAGINE™ Coaching Session with me. Let’s build your next chapter together.



📩 Join the waitlist for REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Booster course, designed for women who are ready to believe in themselves again.

Ready to take the next step? I’ve got some amazing tools to help you get moving:

🌹 Vision Board Workbook - Dream bigger, get clear, and start designing the life you want.

🌹 Manifest Your Dreams Workbook - Your guide to turning dreams into real, tangible results with clarity, action, and a little magic.

🌹 Positive Affirmation Cards - 20 powerful reminders to keep you focused, inspired, and wildly in love with your journey.

🌹 REIMAGINE™ Workbook - My 9-step roadmap to creating a life that finally feels like yours.

🌹 Can I Afford to Start Over? A real, honest look at the money side of reinvention (because dreaming is amazing, but rent is real).

Thank you and have a great week🌹.