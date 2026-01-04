I met a man in the Falkland Islands.

Not a hero.

Not someone trying to reinvent his life.

When people talk about the Falkland Islands, they usually talk about the war.

1982.

Maps.

History reduced to a single moment.

When I lived in the Falklands, I discovered something else entirely.

I found a place shaped far more by wind than by war. By work, weather, routine, and the quiet endurance of people who stayed. People who built lives without ever naming what they were doing as reinvention.

It was there that I met Richard.

He was my watercolour teacher. He is much older (somewhere aroud 90). Every Saturday morning, we met to paint — the sky, the hills, the light that never quite settles. As we painted, he told stories. Not dramatic ones. Just stories of a life lived attentively, shaped by land, responsibility, and time.

Those mornings became conversations. I loved the stories.

Then friendship.

I became fascinated by Richard’s life, and by what it revealed about the Falklands — and about reinvention itself. I decided to write a book about his life.

This is not a book about starting over with certainty.

It’s a book about staying long enough for a life to change shape.

About adapting when there is no clear plan.

About responding to what is in front of you, rather than chasing what you think should come next.

That is why this story speaks so deeply to the women I write for, especially women over 50, standing at their own thresholds, sensing that something needs to shift, even if they can’t yet name what that shift is.

Reinvention doesn’t always arrive as a bold decision.

Sometimes it arrives as endurance.

As attention.

As staying present when leaving would be easier.

How I’m sharing this book

I’m going to share the prologue of Where the Wind Decides here, openly.

It sets the tone. The pace. The landscape.

From there, each chapter will be shared with paid subscribers, one at a time.

Not as a finished product, but as an unfolding. A smaller, more intentional space where this story can be read slowly, reflected on, and held in conversation — including how each chapter mirrors the quiet reinventions many of us are living in our own lives.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’re invited into that process — chapter by chapter, with space to reflect and respond.

If you’re not, you’re still welcome here. The prologue is yours to read and sit with.

This book isn’t in a hurry.

Neither is reinvention.

Thank you for being here at the beginning.

I would love to hear your questions, your thoughts and your comments.

Where the Wind Decides

A Life Shaped by Land, War, and the Falkland Islands

PROLOGUE

The Day the War Walked Over the Hill

The Falkland Islands have a distinct way of telling you that something is coming long before you see it. Not through alarm or commotion, but through subtler shifts — a pause in the wind, a silence on the radio, the kind of stillness that feels less like calm and more like the land drawing breath.

On that morning in April 1982, Fox Bay East was wrapped in that kind of silence.

The Falklands are not large, two main islands and hundreds of smaller ones scattered like stones at the edge of the South Atlantic. But they feel vast. Empty, spacious, and honest. A place where the sky leans low enough to touch your thoughts and the land slopes outward in long, sweeping curves of grass and rock. A place where stories are carried not by people but by wind.

All over the islands, life has always been lived close to loneliness. Sheep outnumber people hundreds to one. Roads were once suggestions rather than infrastructure. Radios carried gossip and emergencies with the same level tone. And community — small, tight, and interdependent- became the way people survived what the climate refused to soften.

Yet even here, where isolation shaped daily life and weather dictated movement, nothing had prepared us for war.

I was in the paddock when it began, not in any official capacity, but out of a habit learned over years in Camp: when something unusual happens, you step outside before you step back. The radio had been alive with murmurs for weeks, but murmurs are not certainty. Islanders do not panic easily. You cannot live on the edge of the world and be fragile.

But on that day, something felt altered.

The first sight was a helicopter dropping out of view behind a hill — not a common visitor to this part of West Falkland. The next was the sudden quiet from the government radio station, as if the frequency itself were holding its breath.

I told everyone to go inside. Not because I knew precisely what was coming, but because danger, like weather, often announces itself a shade before it strikes.

When I looked back toward the ridge, I saw them. Argentine soldiers, emerging slowly over the crest — helmets, rifles, youth still clinging to the edges of their faces. They advanced with a cautious choreography, uncertain of the land beneath them, uncertain of us.

I remembered, faintly, the instruction from Stanley (the capital): If you must approach, use a white flag. But the Falklands is a place where white is a colour rarely preserved. Life here is all earth tones — peat black, tussac green, sky-grey. I found instead a dead goose lying in the grass, pale enough to pass as surrender in a land where improvisation is often the only option.

So I lifted it.

A moment suspended itself between us, the soldiers trying to reconcile this odd symbol with the instructions they’d been given; me wondering how life had brought me to this peculiar threshold between duty and the absurd.

The officer who approached spoke English with the ease of someone educated far from this landscape. He introduced himself with formality, but his eyes betrayed uncertainty. Behind him, the conscripts tightened their grips on their weapons, young men sent across an ocean to enact decisions they had no part in making.

Later, inside my home, I would find my children held at gunpoint by two trembling soldiers, boys, really, their fear so palpable it filled the hallway like weather.

And this was the beginning.

Not signaled by sirens or declarations, but by the simple, stark sight of armed men stepping over a hill in a place where the only things that usually crossed ridges were sheep.

Looking back, I know this: there are moments when the world turns, quietly but decisively, and divides your life into before and after.

This was mine.

