The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Okimoto's avatar
Jen Okimoto
7h

"It's easy to slowly drift away from yourself while building a new life." Yes! Thank you for the reminder. I am 61 and experience the same.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
Karen Povey's avatar
Karen Povey
7h

I am also in the stage of having reinvention conversations with myself (and others.) Thanks for the reminder to keep asking these questions.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Desiree Brown-Quilty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture