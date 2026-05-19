It’s been a year since I stepped away from full-time teaching and leading a mathematics department in an international school.

The other day, I realized something surprising.

I am still just as busy.

Just busy in a different way.

And that realization made me pause and reflect on this journey so far… and on how I want to move forward from here.

Right now, my biggest priority is my health.

In body.

In mind.

In spirit too, if I’m being honest.

I want to be intentional about how I spend my time.

Intentional about the work I say yes to.

Intentional about the people around me.

Over the last year, my life has become a patchwork of different roles and identities.

I write on Substack every week.

I interview women over 50 once a month about reinvention, courage, and starting over.

I coach teachers in international schools.

I manage an international real estate portfolio.

I work as an educator and wellbeing consultant and occasionally substitute teach in international schools.

Somehow, all of these pieces fit together.

In the past year, I’ve spent time in the Falkland Islands and now I’m in Angola. In between, I’ve lived fairly nomadically, moving between places, projects, and versions of myself.

And I just turned 60.

That sentence still feels strange to write.

Because 60 feels like a lot.

A lot of life lived.

A lot of lessons learned.

A lot of reinvention.

But also… a lot of possibilities.

What I’m learning is this:

When you redesign your life, you cannot stay on autopilot.

You have to stop sometimes.

Pause.

Reflect.

Take stock.

Not because something is wrong, but because it’s easy to slowly drift away from yourself while building a new life.

Reinvention is not a one-time decision.

It’s an ongoing conversation with yourself.

Are you still living in alignment with what matters to you?

Are you becoming more of yourself… or less?

Does the life you are building still feel true?

Those are the questions I’ve been sitting with lately.



And maybe, if you’re in a season of change too, these are questions worth asking yourself as well.