There comes a point in life when you look around and realize you’ve become very good at being who everyone else needed you to be.

The reliable one.

The responsible one.

The caregiver.

The employee.

The wife.

The mother.

The problem solver.

And somewhere along the way, you stop asking a simple question:

Who am I underneath all these roles?

If you’re reinventing your life after 50, this question matters.

Because before you decide what comes next, you need to remember who you are.

Not who you’ve been expected to be.

Not who you’ve been told to be.

You.

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The Truth About Reinvention

Many women think reinvention means becoming someone new.

It doesn’t.

More often, reinvention is about remembering the parts of yourself you’ve lost touch with.

The dreams you put on hold.

The interests you stopped making time for.

The strengths you’ve forgotten you have.

The voice inside you that got quieter as other people’s needs became louder.

You don’t need to create a new version of yourself.

You need to reconnect with the woman you’ve always been.

Why You Struggle to See Your Strengths

One of the hardest things about strengths is that you often can’t see your own.

The things that come naturally to you don’t feel special.

You assume everyone can do them.

But they can’t.

You might be the person who can walk into a room and instantly put people at ease.

You might be the one friends call when they need perspective.

You might be able to solve problems, build relationships, organize chaos, encourage others, teach, create, lead, or inspire.

Because these things come easily to you, you’ve probably overlooked them.

Yet they may hold some of the biggest clues about who you are and what comes next.

My Own Wake-Up Call

A few years ago, I found myself asking many of the same questions.

After more than two decades in education, working in schools around the world, earning a doctorate, leading teams, and building a successful career, I assumed I knew exactly who I was.

I was a teacher.

A leader.

An educator.

Those labels had become so intertwined with my identity that I couldn’t imagine myself outside of them.

Then I started feeling restless.

Not unhappy.

Not burned out.

Just aware that something was shifting.

At first, I thought I needed a better plan.

A clearer vision.

More certainty.

But what I actually needed was to remember strengths that had been there all along.

Long before I became a teacher, I loved listening to people’s stories.

I loved helping people see possibilities they couldn’t see for themselves.

I loved asking questions.

Connecting ideas.

Encouraging growth.

Creating community.

Those strengths had always been there.

Teaching had given them a place to live, but they weren’t limited to a classroom.

As I started paying attention, I realized my next chapter wasn’t about becoming someone different.

It was about expressing those same strengths in a new way.

That’s what eventually led me to coaching women over 50 who are reinventing their lives and supporting educators and leaders in creating healthier ways of working.

The strengths didn’t change.

The expression of them did.

And that realization changed everything.

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Three Questions to Help You Remember

Instead of asking, “What should I do with the rest of my life?”

Start here.

What did you love doing before you started worrying about what other people thought?

Think back.

What did you enjoy before life became so busy?

What made you lose track of time?

What made you feel excited?

What were you naturally drawn to?

Your answers may reveal parts of yourself that have been waiting patiently for your return.

What do people consistently come to you for?

Pay attention to what people seek from you.

Advice?

Support?

Creativity?

Leadership?

Encouragement?

Problem solving?

Listening?

Sometimes other people can see your strengths long before you can.

When do you feel most like yourself?

Not most successful.

Not most productive.

Most like yourself.

Think about moments when you felt fully alive and fully present.

What were you doing?

Who were you with?

What strengths were you using?

Those moments leave clues.

A Simple Exercise

Take out a journal.

Write down ten strengths you believe you have.

Then ask three people who know you well to tell you what they see as your greatest strengths.

Compare the lists.

Notice what appears on both.

Notice what surprises you.

Notice what you’ve been dismissing.

You may discover that some of your greatest strengths have been hiding in plain sight all along.

The Woman You’re Looking For

You may think you’re searching for clarity.

Or purpose.

Or confidence.

But perhaps what you’re really searching for is yourself.

The woman underneath the expectations.

The woman underneath the responsibilities.

The woman who still has dreams, strengths, wisdom, and possibilities ahead of her.

She isn’t gone.

She isn’t lost.

She’s waiting for you to remember her.

And that remembering might just be the beginning of everything.

Reflection Question What is one strength you’ve had your entire life that you’ve been overlooking lately?

I’d love to hear your answer in the comments.