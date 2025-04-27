Listen to the Deep Dive

In 2024, I cracked.

Like, full-on ugly crying at 6 AM, googling "how to start over at 50" cracked.

I was working in a job that made my bank account happy but my soul miserable. I kept telling myself, this is what grown-ups do, right? Suck it up, cash the paycheck, live for weekends and vacations.

But deep down, I missed the life I built during the pandemic...

Mornings at the gym. Writing outside while the birds sang. Tutoring one-on-one. Long talks with friends. Moving at a pace that actually felt human.

I missed me.

So one morning, after another sleepless night of asking myself what the hell am I doing, I made a wild decision:

I wasn’t gonna quit.

I wasn’t gonna burn it all down.

I was gonna REIMAGINE.

Here’s the 9-step REIMAGINE™ framework I created (by accident at first) — and how some of the most iconic women on the planet used the same moves to build lives that were actually theirs.

R – Reflect

You can’t change your life if you don’t know what’s breaking it.

First, I had to get real about what was working... and what was just sucking the life outta me.

Marie Kondo would be proud. I held my whole life up to the light like an old t-shirt and asked: Does this spark joy?

Spoiler alert: the job didn’t. The fake friends didn’t. The rushed mornings didn’t.

But writing, coaching, real conversations? Oh hell yes.

E – Envision

Dream first. Logistics later.

I sat down with a blank notebook and let myself dream... big, messy, unfiltered.

Makes me think of Michelle Obama. She didn’t grow up believing she’d be First Lady — she had to envision it first.

I saw slow mornings. Teaching. Traveling. Freedom.

And that dream became my North Star.

I – Identify

Figure out what lies you’re still believing.

This step... sucked. I had to admit I was holding onto some total B.S.:

"I need a real job to survive."

"It’s too late for me."

"What if I fail and everyone laughs?"

Brené Brown says shame thrives in silence. Once I said it out loud, it lost some of its power.

M – Move

Small moves matter more than giant leaps.

I didn’t quit everything overnight. I started tiny.

A course here. A “no” there.

J.K. Rowling wrote Harry Potter broke and single, scribbling ideas in a café while her baby napped. No fancy setup. Just grit.

I started moving toward the life I wanted... one tiny, stubborn step at a time.

A – Align

Your life should match your values, not your LinkedIn profile.

Every day, I started asking: Is this thing I’m doing pulling me closer to my dream... or dragging me farther away?

Shonda Rhimes had her Year of Yes... mine started with a Year of Hell No.

No to fake friendships. No to jobs that drained me. No to everything that felt heavy.

Alignment isn’t a one-time thing. It’s a daily practice.

G – Grow

Growth feels like failure most of the time.

I cried. I doubted myself. I thought about crawling back to my old life.

But Serena Williams didn’t win 23 Grand Slams by quitting when it got hard. She kept showing up. Even when it sucked.

So I kept showing up too. Shaky, messy, unsure — but moving forward.

I – Innovate

Get scrappy. Stay curious. Break your own rules.

I didn’t have a perfect plan. (Still don’t.)

But like Oprah, who reinvented herself a dozen times over, I stayed flexible.

I tested new ideas. New skills. New ways to make money. Some crashed. Some clicked. I kept going.

N – Navigate

The path won’t be straight. Pivot when you need to.

There were moments where I thought, this is too hard, screw it, let’s just move to Italy and open a gelato shop.

But Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t get to the Supreme Court because life was easy. She adapted. She strategized. She stayed steady.

I’m learning to do the same. Detours don’t mean dead ends.

E – Empower

Own your story. Even the messy parts. Especially the messy parts.

I started sharing what I was learning — the wins, the failures, the whole damn rollercoaster.

Oprah built an empire telling the truth nobody else would say out loud.

Turns out... people wanted real, not perfect.

2,000 of them, actually.

(Still blows my mind.)

So yeah... I left my job.

But what I really left behind was the version of me who thought she had to live a life she didn’t even like.

I didn’t quit life.

I REIMAGINED it.

One tiny, terrified, totally badass step at a time.

If you’re sitting there wondering if it’s too late...

It’s not.

You just have to want it badly enough to get a little messy.

A little brave.

A little stubborn.

The REIMAGINE™ framework isn’t a theory. It’s a battle-tested blueprint. And you don’t have to do it alone.

Thanks for hanging out with me today — I’m rooting for you, always.

Have a great week !🥀🌹