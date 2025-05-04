The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Rabid Artist's avatar
The Rabid Artist
12h

At 57, I'm entering PHP this week for my eating disorder. I'm not done living yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
Catherine H Palmer's avatar
Catherine H Palmer
12h

Great list of actions! Today I will do one brave thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture