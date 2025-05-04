Listen to the Deep Dive here:

Three years ago, I lost my confidence.

Not just a little bit. Not the “I’ll be fine tomorrow” kind.

I mean a deep, crushing, who-even-am-I kind of loss.

The reason?

Gaslighting.

From someone who was supposed to be my mentor, my doctoral advisor.

She (a woman at that) made me question everything.

My ideas.

My intelligence.

My worth.

She didn’t just disagree with me. She tried to erase me.

Subtle digs. Twisted facts. Praise in public, punishment in private.

I started shrinking.

Until one day, I barely recognized myself.

So I did what so many women do when they're hurting.

I went back to what I knew.

Back to work.

Back to the safe paycheck.

Back to being the good girl with the stable job and the polite smile.

But deep down?

I knew that wasn’t what I wanted.

It wasn’t even who I was.

But when you lose your confidence, you go against yourself.

You abandon your dreams because you think they’re the problem.

You believe the lies people told you more than the truth you once believed in.

Fast forward to now?

I’m living a life from which I don’t need a holiday.

I write. I teach. I live overseas.

I wake up feeling like myself again.

Not someone else’s version of me.

And no... it didn’t happen overnight.

It started with asking for help.

Then slowly, building things that felt like me.

And trusting that I still existed under the rubble.

Meet Judy.

She’s a real woman like me (and maybe like you).

At 50, Judy lost her husband, her kids moved out, and her sense of identity collapsed.

But she didn’t stay stuck.

She began writing.

Started a blog.

Shared her messy journey of starting over.

And something amazing happened—she rebuilt herself through her words.

Now she helps others do the same.

Three years later?

I'm not just more confident.

I'm more me.

I’m living in alignment.

I don’t look for permission anymore.

I don’t explain myself to people who haven’t earned that right.

This life feels real.

Mine.

Like I finally exhaled after years of holding my breath.

If you’re wondering how I rebuilt my confidence… here’s exactly how:

1. I started before I was ready.

No magic moment came. No lightbulb. Just a quiet decision to start anyway.

2. I found a new circle.

Women who didn’t ask “Why would you do that?”

But instead said, “Hell yes, you should.”

3. I did one brave thing a day.

Sometimes that meant writing a post.

Other days, it was crying through it.

4. I treated small wins like big news.

Because they were. And because confidence is built on showing up, not showing off.

5. I rewrote the script in my head.

Whenever the old story of “you’re not good enough” came up, I answered it with the truth.

So... what happened when I lost my confidence?

Gaslighting nearly erased me.

But it also revealed who I refuse to be ever again.

And that’s powerful.

If you've ever betrayed your dreams just to feel safe—know this: the real you isn't gone. She's just waiting for you to come back.

