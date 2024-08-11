Manifesting is about turning your dreams into reality. You have to be proactive and take steps toward whatever you want. Time is necessary for things to develop and take shape.

For many of us, it takes years to admit what we want. Once we figure out what we want, how do we get it? I start with a Vision Board to clarify my goals. Then, I use the 7 Principles of Manifestation from Roxie Nafousi's book, Manifest: 7 Steps to a Better Life.

Read how you can manifest what you want by adding a few new daily habits.

Listen to Roxie Nafousi explain how you can manifest your dreams using 7 simple steps.

“The universe conspires with those who dare to manifest their desires.” ~ Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Not sure what kind of life you want to start? Download the Vision Board Workbook for free.

Use the Manifestation Workbook and Journal (for free) to get you started on manifesting your dreams.

