In celebration of the launch of my first digital video course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.

This is the fourth of seven posts about my life in Senegal, where I reinvented myself.

Here are the first three:

#1 -The Day I Said Yes to a Different Life

#2 - It Started in My Kitchen

#3 - I Said Yes to the Unknown. Then this Happened…

So there I was…

Teaching a few days a week. Sometimes in the afternoon. Sometimes in the mornings.

Baking in the mornings. Or baking in the afternoons.

Living in a vibrant, unfamiliar city.

And for the first time in a long time, I wasn’t exhausted.

I was energized.

I didn’t have to choose between being responsible and being creative.

I got to be both.

Some days, I’d head straight from class to the kitchen.

On other days, I’d take orders, bake for the market, or test out new recipes.

And in the middle of it all, I started to feel something I hadn’t felt in a long time:

Alignment.

Was it perfect? Of course not.

But it felt like me.

I wasn’t chasing a career ladder or following a script.

I was designing something that made sense for my life.

My energy. My joy. My rhythm.

And that’s what I help women create inside the REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot.

Not just a big dream… but a blend of purpose, creativity, and meaning, your way.

You don’t have to choose one thing forever.

You just have to choose you.

More soon - next, I’ll tell you about the first time I sold at a market… and realized people weren’t just buying food, they were buying joy.

The next part of this story continues tomorrow🌹

Big Love,

Desiree

