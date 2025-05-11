Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -8:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Disappearing Act No One Talks About

You don’t vanish all at once. It’s slow. Quiet. Sneaky.

First, you stop raising your hand.

Then, you stop laughing too loudly.

And one day, you look in the mirror and think…

“Who the hell is she?”

That’s what happened to me last year.

I wasn’t in crisis. I was in the kitchen. Stirring tea. Scrolling my phone.

Just… being functional.

And then I saw my reflection in the microwave door.

(My life-changing moment, sponsored by Panasonic.)

And I froze.

Because the woman looking back?

She wasn’t bold. Or wild. Or funny.

She looked tired. Faded. Efficient.

Like someone who made a lot of lists and kinda took care of a lot of other people’s children.

But not someone who still had dreams of her own.

And honestly? I’d buried her.

Under roles. Expectations. Marriage. Work. Being “nice.”

I became the default version of myself.

Not me.

The me who once bussed it through West Africa alone — no phone, no plan, just vibes and bad French.

The me who flirted shamelessly, wore jean mini-skirts in summer, and changed countries like outfits.

That version of me didn’t vanish overnight.

She just… got quieter.

Until one day she was kinda gone. Faded.

You’re Not Broken — You’ve Just Been Busy

I thought I was the only one.

Until I talked to my friend Cathy.

Cathy used to build theater sets in her 30s — full productions with lights, velvet curtains, scaffolding, the works.

She had combat boots and a take no crap attitude.

Now?

She works admin at a high school.

Schedules meetings. Replies to emails. Keeps her ideas to herself.

She told me:

“It’s like I became an extra in my own life.”

And then she whispered the same thing I’d said to myself:

“Where did I go?”

But here’s what we both learned:

You’re not gone.

You’re not broken.

You’re not too late.

You’ve just been busy being useful.

But useful isn’t the same as alive.

The First Step Back to You

So Cathy took a baby step.

She signed up for this creative writing course on Domestika.

Nothing fancy. Just a way to play with words again.

She started writing poems. And painting again.

No business. No pressure.

Just joy.

This is what reinvention actually looks like:

One honest question: Where did I go?

One tiny step: What if I try this?

One bold move: I’m doing it anyway.

That’s how you go from invisible… to unstoppable.

If you’re standing at the edge of “What’s next?”

And you’re tired of waiting for permission…

Come join me in REIMAGINE™ Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot for Women Over 50 — my course for women over 50 who are done disappearing. In just 5 days, you'll shift from “Where do I even begin?” to “I know exactly what’s next.”

We’re not trying to go back.

We’re not trying to fit in.

We’re building something new — and this time, it fits you.

Click here to be notified when it drops

We’ve got stories to rewrite. Tea to drink. And a life to reclaim.

So tell me…

Have you felt invisible lately?

In the meantime..

Ready to take the next step? I’ve got some amazing tools to help you get moving:

🌹 Vision Board Workbook — Dream bigger, get clear, and start designing the life you want.

🌹 Manifest Your Dreams Workbook — Your guide to turning dreams into real, tangible results with clarity, action, and a little magic.

🌹 Positive Affirmation Cards — 20 powerful reminders to keep you focused, inspired, and wildly in love with your journey.

🌹 REIMAGINE™ Workbook — My 9-step roadmap to creating a life that finally feels like yours.

🌹 Can I Afford to Start Over? — A real, honest look at the money side of reinvention (because dreaming is amazing, but rent is real).

🌹 Want even more support? Upgrade to a paid annual subscription and unlock a private 60-minute REIMAGINE™ Coaching Session with me — let’s build your next chapter together.

Thanks for hanging out with me today — I’m rooting for you, always.



To all the mothers…Happy Mother’s Day!

Have a great week !🥀🌹