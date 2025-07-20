Once upon a time, I was a teacher.

A good one.

I had a stable job, a respected title, and a predictable paycheck.

Every day, I taught, planned, graded, and showed up like clockwork.

I had done all the “right” things. Degrees. Discipline. Dedication.

But quietly… something in me was unraveling.

I felt like I was living in someone else’s life.

It was like wearing a coat that no longer fit.

Until one day, I said yes to the unknown.

I packed up my life, flew to Senegal with a couple of suitcases, and no solid plan.

I didn’t have a job lined up. No apartment. No backup.

Just a whisper inside me that said, Start over here.

As a result, I found myself in Dakar, baking in a tiny kitchen with an old-fashioned oven.

I didn’t plan a business — I just followed joy.

I baked lemon muffins and banana bread, tweaked recipes, and made a mess.

It wasn’t polished… but it was mine.

Because of that, people started noticing.

They tasted. Smiled. Asked if they could buy.

Suddenly, I was “the muffin lady” at markets.

Orders came in. My confidence grew.

I was a part-time baker and part-time teacher, yet fully alive.

Because of that, I hired help — terrifying, yes, but also thrilling.

Teaching someone else how to do what I’d learned from scratch felt like leadership.

Felt like growth.

Felt like something real.

Until finally… I panicked.

After a year of building something beautiful, I let my inner critic take the wheel.

The voice that said, You’ll never have enough money.

This isn’t sustainable.

You’re not that brave.

So I went back into teaching.

Back to structure, salary, and the safety of a clear identity.

During that time, I started a doctorate. Finished it during the pandemic.

But the whisper never left.

That something more kept tapping me on the shoulder.

And this time, I listened without shame.

I now understand how the mind works.

I know how fear can disguise itself as logic.

I know how our inner critic wants to protect us… but ends up keeping us small.

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” – Louisa May Alcott

💥 5 Simple Bold Moves to Start Building Confidence Today

You don’t need a new passport or a business plan to start.

You just need a little courage and a few small shifts.

Here’s where you can begin:

1. Say it out loud

Admit what you want — even if only to yourself.

Writing it down or saying it in the mirror changes something inside you.

2. Do one thing you’ve been avoiding

Email that person. Sign up for that class. Throw out that old “someday” list.

Small action = big relief.

3. Set a 30-minute “me-time” block

Every day. No apologies. Use it to read, rest, walk, journal — something just for you.

4. Ask one brave question

To yourself or someone else. Something like: “What would I do if I weren’t afraid?”

The answers are already there — waiting for your permission.

5. Track your wins

Keep a “Did It Anyway” list. Every time you do something scary (even a little), write it down.

It adds up real fast.

✨ Ready for your next bold move?

That’s why I created the REIMAGINE Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot -

to help you reconnect with your courage and find your next chapter.

It’s not about massive change.

It’s about finally believing in the version of you that wants more.

If you’re a woman over 50 who’s ready to feel alive, brave, and whole again…

This is your start.

Because you are not too late.

You are just getting started.

