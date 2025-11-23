Listen to the Deep Dive:

I’m a coach. I’m a writer.

I work from anywhere.

This is the life I wanted… and now I live it.

But I didn’t get here by accident.

I got here by mastering my mind — before it mastered me.

And you can too.

Catholic Church in Stanley, Falkland Isalnds

You feel tired. I know. I did too.

At first, I thought I was just exhausted.

Overworked. Stretched too thin.

But the truth?

I wasn’t just tired. I was done.

Done living on autopilot.

Done shrinking to fit a version of life that no longer felt like mine.

I used to be a full-time teacher. I didn’t just do the job — I was the job.

Lesson plans. Staff meetings. Always being the reliable one.

That was my identity.

Until I started waking up with a question I couldn’t ignore:

“Is this really the life I want?”

If you’re asking yourself that too…

You’re not broken. You’re waking up.

WHEN I started dreading Mondays more than usual.

BUT I called it burnout and kept pushing,

SO I smiled through the overwhelm,

AND I quietly unraveled.

It wasn’t a dramatic collapse.

Just slow emotional erosion.

A hundred little moments that drained me until I didn’t recognize myself anymore.

Here is how I did it.

Step 1: Brutal honesty

The first step? Brutal honesty.

List 5 things that give you energy and 5 things that drain it.

You want to master your mind? Start there.

Here’s what I saw:

Energizers: Writing. Deep conversations. Solo travel.

Drainers: Admin. Meetings. Saying yes when I wanted to scream no.

It hit me hard:

I wasn’t lazy. I was living out of alignment.

Community Hall in Goose Green, Falkland Islands

Step 2: Train your brain to notice the good

This one’s so simple it almost feels silly.

Write 3 small good things every night.

I did it with a cheap notebook and a stubborn heart.

And guess what?

It worked.

I stopped spiraling in what was wrong and started noticing what felt right.

And guess what? What felt right had nothing to do with being in a classroom.

Step 3: Play to your strengths

The process nudged me to take the free VIA Strengths Test to find out what my strengths are.

My top 3 were perseverance, curiosity, and love of learning.

Not one of those things was being used fully in my job.

But in coaching? Writing? Building something of my own?

They lit me up like fire.

So I leaned in.

That’s when I felt joy again — absolute joy.

Fresh Food in the middle of nowhere, Falkland Islands.

Step 4: Start saying “no” like you mean it

Want to clear your head?

Start by clearing your schedule.

This process gives you permission to say:

☐ “Let me get back to you.”

☐ “Not this week.”

☐ “That’s not a good fit for me.”

I canceled two things that didn’t align.

Nothing exploded.

Except maybe my illusion that I had to be everything for everyone.

Step 5: Stop carrying it alone

Mastering your mind doesn’t mean muscling through in silence.

It means asking for help.

Letting someone in.

Saying, “I don’t know what I’m doing, but I know I’m done doing this.”

I did that. I messaged a friend.

Her response?

“It’s about time.”

The mantras that saved me

I stuck this one on my mirror:

I’m not behind. I’m rebuilding.

And this one, too:

I can’t do epic things with a burned-out brain.

They reminded me that healing isn’t linear — and growth isn’t always loud.

Mastering your mind doesn’t require a PhD or a 5 AM routine.

It just takes honesty.

A bit of courage.

And the willingness to write things down and tell yourself the truth.

I did it.

I walked away from the job that no longer fit.

I built a life that feels like mine.

And now I help women like you do the same.

Ready to start?

📕 Download Master Your Mind: A Simple 5-Step Checklist.

It’s not homework.

It’s a conversation with the part of you that’s ready to lead.

Three Ways I Can Help You Reconnect with Yourself:

1. REIMAGINE Your Life: The 5-Day Confidence Reboot

If you’re ready to stop doubting yourself and start trusting your next chapter, this is your reset. Five days to rebuild confidence and clarity — one simple shift at a time.

👉 Get the Confidence Reboot

2. Vision Board Workbook

Your next chapter deserves a vision. Create a board that reflects who you’re becoming — not who you used to be.

👉 Download the Vision Board Kit

💬 3. Book a Clarity Call

If you’re standing at a crossroads and need direction, let’s talk it through. One call can change your perspective (and your next move).

👉 Book Your Clarity Call

Let’s start rewriting your story.

🌹 Keep blooming and have a great week.