The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lora LeFhae's avatar
Lora LeFhae
2d

I love the way you simplify. I'd love to hear more about the Falklands. Do you think you'll stay there?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture