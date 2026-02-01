Here’s what happened previously:

Richard returns to England after Australia, feeling unsettled, and then watches the life he expected quietly fall apart. A failed attempt at small farming leaves him unsure of what he’s doing — only certain that the old plan isn’t working. The Falklands arrive by accident, not ambition, and Fox Bay reveals itself slowly. In its vast, unadorned landscape, he senses the possibility of a life that might finally fit.

Chapter 4

If arriving in the Falklands felt like stepping into a life that was quietly waiting for me, then meeting Wick Clement reminded me that belonging is not granted immediately. It must first be earned — often in the presence of someone who would prefer that you weren’t there at all.