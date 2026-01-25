Here’what happend previously.

Richard returns to England after Australia, feeling unsettled, only to walk straight into death on the family farm, a strange omen that confirms life is shifting. He tries to build something steady on a small farm, but the reality of debt, pressure, and exhaustion closes in. By the end of Chapter 2, he realises the hardest truth: he doesn’t actually know what he’s doing with his life… only that the old plan isn’t working anymore.

Chapter 3

Fox Bay: The Place That Unfolded Itself Slowly

My first flight to Fox Bay East is one of those memories that has remained strangely intact, as clear in my mind now as it was in 1964. Not because anything dramatic happened, nothing did, but because the land revealed itself to me in a way that felt almost ceremonial, as though the islands were permitting me a first look before deciding what to make of me.