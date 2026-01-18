Last week, I shared Chapter 1.

It began not in the Falklands, but in England — with the end of one life and the quiet unraveling of another.

Chapter 1 tells the story of Richard stepping into a farming life out of obligation rather than conviction, carrying responsibility, financial strain, and a growing sense of restlessness.

It ends with a moment of recognition — that the life he was forcing no longer fit — and the small but decisive act of writing a letter in response to an advert for a job in the Falkland Islands.

Not from certainty.

But from a deep knowing that something else was calling.

This week, the story continues.

CHAPTER 2

A Door Opens Toward the South Atlantic

When the reply came, asking me to come to London for an interview, I wasn’t planning to go. New Zealand was still a possibility, if only in theory. England still held a tenuous claim on me. And the Falklands, at that stage, remained little more than a curiosity shaped by rumor and map margins.

It was Simon again who altered the trajectory, though neither of us knew it then.

“You might as well go,” he said. “At least it’s a free trip to London.”