He didn’t set out to change his life… he just followed a feeling he couldn’t ignore.

Chapters 1–13 follow a man who leaves England for the Falkland Islands and builds a life the slow way, through wind, work, and years of showing up. The place doesn’t welcome him, not at first, but it shapes him until it becomes home. Then something shifts. The radio changes. Conversations feel different. The air carries a tension no one names.

And then one morning, soldiers walk over the hill.

What follows isn’t loud or dramatic. It’s quieter than that. Life under occupation where routine continues, fear sits just beneath the surface, and even the people you’re meant to fear don’t look like enemies… just young men who don’t quite understand how they got there.

And just as you begin to understand that strange, fragile rhythm… the sky starts to change.

Chapter 14

Harriers, Bombs, and the Quiet Luck That Saved Us

War didn’t arrive all at once. It moved in and out, sometimes loud, sometimes silent, always close. In the Falklands, it felt less like a battle and more like weather. It came without warning, passed overhead, and left something behind in the air that stayed long after it was gone.

The first Harrier came so fast it felt like the sky cracked open. A blur of grey, a rush of sound. Sheep scattered. Horses flinched. Soldiers dropped to the ground without thinking. And just like that, it was clear, this wasn’t happening somewhere else. It was happening here.

A Question No One Could Answer