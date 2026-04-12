He didn’t go looking for a new life… he just couldn’t stay in the old one.

Chapters 1–12 follow a man who leaves England for the Falkland Islands, where wind, work, and isolation slowly shape a life that finally feels like his. Then something shifts. The radio changes. Conversations feel unfinished. The air carries a quiet tension.

And then one morning… soldiers appear.

No warning. No time.

Chapter 13 is where everything changes.

CHAPTER 13

Under House Arrest, But Still Fixing the Electricity

After the soldiers arrived, life did not explode into chaos.