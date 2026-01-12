This is the first chapter of Where the Wind Decides.

Set in the Falkland Islands, it tells the story of a man who didn’t set out to reinvent his life — he simply stayed long enough for it to change shape. Through work, loss, uncertainty, and unexpected turns, his life unfolds without a plan, a rebrand, or a dramatic reset.

This is not a story about starting over loudly.

It’s about beginning again slowly.

For women over 50 who sense that something is shifting — even if they can’t yet name it — Where the Wind Decides offers reassurance and perspective. It reminds us that reinvention doesn’t always arrive with clarity, confidence, or certainty. Sometimes it arrives as endurance, attention, and the courage to remain present.

A gentle companion for anyone reimagining what the next chapter might hold. It is written in Richard’s voice.

I would love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the chapters, and to answer any questions.

CHAPTER 1

The Day One Life Ended and Another Began

My story does not begin with the Falklands. It begins in Wiltshire, on a farm that belonged to my parents, on a day marked by a coincidence so blunt and oddly timed that it lodged itself in my memory like a stone.